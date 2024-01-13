Young M.A has returned with a vengeance, serving up her first visual treatment amid recent health concerns.

On Friday (January 12), the Brooklyn rapper, dropped a new track, titled “Watch” on YouTube, where she tackled speculation she’s in poor health.

“Thought that I was dying when they seen me with those yellow eyes/ Surprise muthafuckers, I’m alive/ God wasn’t finished with me/ Got some more shit to do/ Tell my side/ ‘Open Scars‘ was the interlude/ Listen to the music, I ain’t ’bout to do those interviews/ Don’t worry ’bout what happened/ Just be worried what I’m finna do,” she spits.

Watch the full video below:

Early last year, Young M.A sparked concern among fans after a video surfaced online, showing a more gaunt and exhausted look.

In the video, shared by celebrity barber and Wild ‘N Out star Aaron “Fats Da Barber” Turk on Instagram, M.A can be seen getting a shape-up and her dreadlocks retwisted.

However, some onlookers were concerned by her apparent weary demeanor and thin appearance and raised concerns on Twitter about whether the rapper was experiencing health issues.

The rapper responded by explaining she was recently treated in hospital for a number of conditions and was currently recovering.

“As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years,” she wrote. “I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future.”

One month later, she opened up to her seven million Instagram followers, where she delved into her rumored health issues and said she’s “very much sober” right now.

“Long story short: basically, it’s a small setback, you know what I mean? Unfortunately, I made a lot of wrong decisions in my life and things started to catch up with [me],” she explained. “I just want y’all to know besides all that, I’m actually doing much better. I’ve been getting well. I’ve been very much sober.

“Anyway, I don’t want to go specifically into details because I really want to bring y’all on my journey. Besides dropping some new music, of course, I’ma also have a documentary with my story or whatever the case, so I’ll keep y’all in tune because I know y’all back up and wondering and all that.”

The 31-year-old continued: “Y’all know I’m mysterious, I keep my personal problems to myself, but now it’s time to expand that and express that to y’all.”