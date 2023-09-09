Young Money Records has been crowned most ‘dominant’ rap label of all time, based on the cumulative weeks of its artists on the Billboard charts.

According to a list compiled by Hip Hop All Day of the rappers with the most overall charting weeks, Nicki Minaj has 1,869 cumulative weeks on the charts, while Lil Wayne has a total of 2,671 cumulative weeks.

Drake, however, has the most cumulative weeks of all the Young Money artists, and indeed of all the other top artists, with a grand total of 5,770 cumulative weeks on the Billboard charts.

Combined, all three artists have had 10,310 weeks on the Billboard charts. Or, in more layman’s terms, Young Money has had a cumulative total of approximately 198 years on the Billboard charts.

Check out the full list of “dominant” artists below:

Last month, Birdman claimed that Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne could command $20million if they banded together for a show.

Appearing on a recent episode of The 85 South Comedy Show podcast, the Cash Money Records mogul claimed that while his label has been sent offers upwards of $4million to $5million for just Weezy alone, if Nicki and Drizzy were added into the mix the fee would quadruple.

“So you know with Nicki and Drake, that shit about $15-20million a show,” he said. “Big facts. A lot of [money on the table]. $4-5million a show. We’ve been offered about $4-5million a show. That’s without Drake and Nicki.”

In August 2022, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake shared the stage for the first time in almost a decade at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage for the slightly-delayed third and final night of Drake’s October World Weekend festival.

At the end of the star-studded show, Lil Wayne interrupted Drake’s farewell speech to reveal his Tha Carter VI album is on the way. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” he told the crowd.

A giant sign reading “Tha Carter VI” appeared on the onstage screen as the night came to a close, but one year later, it has still yet to materialize.

Big money has always been in play with the former YMCMB superstars. Back in 2021, Birdman revealed he allegedly gave Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne a combined $1.4 billion after landing a deal with Universal Records.

“When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500million, Drake got about $500million and Nicki got about $300, $400million out of my pocket,” he said. “No cap. If you don’t believe them, ask ’em.”