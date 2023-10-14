Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have fortified their romance on wax, releasing dual singles that approach the same subject from two different perspectives.

Released on Friday (October 13), Mariah’s “From A Woman” is her first single since recently signing to Epic Records. The London On Da Track-produced song will lead into her forthcoming album, To Be Eaten Alive, out October 27.

Released moments later, Thugger’s “From A Man” serves as the incarcerated rapper’s new single.

“[Jeff] is someone who supports and respects my vision wholeheartedly. There is a true balance in my femininity and his masculinity,” Mariah said in a statement. “He’s the yang to my yin in every way.”

Listen to both songs below:

Meanwhile, TMZ caught up with Mariah The Scientist outside Dash Radio in Los Angeles earlier this week, where she revealed that Young Thug has been keeping busy becoming an expert at Candy Crush.

“He has an iPad and he plays Candy Crush,” the singer revealed. “He plays every fucking day.”

The R&B singer added that she’s been tuning out the noise and will continue to keep holding Thug down during his time in jail.

“I don’t give a fuck,” she said in response to those who believe she should split from Thugger. “No, I like him and I won’t be doing this. We’re great.”

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist sparked dating rumors in January 2022 when they collaborated on “Walked In,” which saw them star as husband and wife in the song’s accompanying music video.

The pair were also spotted hanging out at various Atlanta hot spots throughout the second half of 2021, including an Atlanta Falcons game.

The YSL leader has been able to stay in contact with Mariah while behind bars, and even filled her hotel room with rose petals and balloons last year when she wrapped up her Experimental Tour.

In a video of the romantic gesture, the “Aura” singer returned to her room and was greeted with a message from Young Thug on her bed written out in rose petals, teasing his release from prison.

“See U Soon Love Jeffery,” the message read, using his government first name.

As for the YSL trial, there’s still much to be figured out as Young Thug has been behind bars on an array of RICO charges since his arrest in May 2022.

The trial is still moving at a snail’s pace as not a single juror has yet to be seated. When the trial does eventually begin, it’s expected to last between six to nine months, so it’s likely Thug’s fate won’t be decided until well into 2024.