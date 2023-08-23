Young Thug has expressed optimism when it comes to his chances of regaining his freedom in the YSL RICO trial.

A conversation between Thug’s nephew and the YSL honcho was shared earlier this week while Thugger remains behind bars in Cobb County Jail.

While Young Thug’s nephew misses having the guidance of his uncle, Thugger assured B Slime he’d be home soon.

“LY2 Peter u good,” Thug asked.

“Yes, Unc I really Miss You Brah AINT Nan Like When U Hea I Miss having Fun I miss Listening To Everything U Tell Me I Miss Waking Up Knowing we Together .. I’m Continuing To Record n Do Watt I Gotta Do Just Need You Hea,” B Slime replied.

The So Much Fun rapper then confidently stated they’d be reunited in the future: “Im otw jack thats ongod.”

There’s still much to be figured out when it comes to the high-profile YSL trial, as Young Thug has been behind bars on an array of RICO charges since being arrested in May 2022.

The trial is still moving at a snail’s pace with the jury selection process ongoing with not even one seat filled yet.

related news Mariah The Scientist Wants ‘Baby Daddy’ Young Thug Free August 14, 2023

Whenever the trial does kick off, it’s expected to last between six to nine months so Thug’s fate won’t be decided until well into 2024.

Young Thug celebrated his 32nd birthday from behind bars and, despite the snitching allegations and distancing himself from YSL, Gunna joined in on wishing his mentor a happy birthday earlier this month.

The image posted to Gunna’s Instagram Story showed the Georgia natives sitting side-by-side inside a car as the former Rich Gang member is seen laughing.

Gunna has been batting off snitching claims against him ever since his legal exit from the ongoing YSL RICO ordeal, which saw him reach a plea deal to secure his release last December. In June, he assured Young Thug that he didn’t rat on him on his new album, A Gift & a Curse.