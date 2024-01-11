Atlanta, GA –

Young Thug’s RICO trial has been interrupted by a heckler who called for the rapper’s release from jail.

During court proceedings on Wednesday (January 10), somebody watching the hearing on Zoom interrupted to shout, “Free Thug! Mistrial!” twice.

As pointed out by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, the interruption is not enough to actually warrant a mistrial, which is when a trial is rendered invalid due to a disruption of process.

Even if a mistrial does happen, the prosecution can try the case again at a later date, as seen in fellow rapper YNW Melly’s double murder case.

Someone watching the Young Thug trial on court’s Zoom yelled, “FREE THUG! MISTRIAL!” after the judge called a break this morning, which begs the question: Why would anyone think a mistrial is the best outcome for Thug here? Thug’s fans should be rooting hard for an acquittal. pic.twitter.com/F4JUFZd5jD — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2024

It’s been an interesting week for Young Thug and his legal troubles.

First, his brother Unfoonk, who previously accepted a plea deal, sent a message of support to the rapper which read: “I promise God hear us, I wish I can call u and tell I understand now.”

Fans of Thug have repeatedly called Unfoonk a “snitch” ever since he accepted a plea deal last year. Unfoonk has denied snitching on anybody including his brother.

Then, YSL co-founder Trontavius Stevens pointed to the Punk rapper and other defendants as members of the alleged “gang” while testifying.

Thug himself then baffled many onlookers when he appeared in court wearing a shirt which had “Sex Records” emblazoned on it.

The trial, which began in late November and is expected to last upwards of a year, has been beset by many controversies and delays.

In December, the trial was delayed after one of Young Thug’s co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell, was stabbed in jail.

Stillwell, who was arrested alongside Young Thug and 27 others in May 2022, was previously stabbed in July 2022, according to jail officials.

As for Thug, he faces eight charges including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as a string of drug and weapons offenses.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 120 years in prison.