Young Thug’s YSL collective continues to make headlines for bizarre reasons, this time thanks to Donald Trump‘s claims that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis once slept with one of its members.

The former president alluded to Willis’ connection to YSL co-founder Fremondo “Mondo” Crenshaw during a rally earlier this week in New Hampshire, where he accused the prosecutor of “having an affair” with the “gang member.”

“They say there’s a young woman — a young racist in Atlanta — they say that she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member,” Trump said.

“And this is a person that wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try to run for some other office. By the way, she wants to indict me for a perfect phone call.”

Trump’s unsubstantiated claim stems from a Rolling Stone interview with Mondo in January, which revealed that Fani Willis previously represented him in a 2019 aggravated assault case.

Willis, who has since reinvented herself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, spearheaded the sprawling RICO indictment against Young Thug’s YSL crew, who are accused of being a “criminal street gang” behind a series of violent crimes in the Atlanta area.

She is also currently investigating Trump over his alleged meddling into the 2020 presidential election, including a phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he pressured him to “find” the votes to help him win.

“This is not her character, this is not who she is,” Mondo told Rolling Stone. “I done had auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type of talks with her. I know this not her character. This is what made me start looking at [the YSL case] like I know it’s bigger than just her. It’s politics behind this shit. It’s other people that’s behind her pulling strings.”

Rolling Stone journalist Andre Gee, who conducted the interview, debunked the allegations by clarifying that Mondo made no mention of any sexual relationship with Willis during their conversation.

“This is my report,” he wrote on Twitter. “Mondo didn’t say or imply anything close to that at any point in our conversation.”

Donald Trump has been at odds with Willis as he attempts to discredit prosecutors investigating him, and may soon face RICO charges in the state of Georgia for his alleged election fraud, according to The Guardian.

While Young Thug will remain behind bars until the YSL RICO trial begins, YSL Mondo, who was not charged in that case, was recently arrested after missing a court date in connection with a separate incident last month, in which he was accused of strangling a woman.

After his court date no-show, federal agents with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, GBI agents and Cobb County deputies searched his home and found drugs, cash and at least three guns.

Mondo is now facing several felonies, including three counts of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.