Young Thug‘s YSL RICO Trial is set to be thoroughly explored as part of iHeart’s new King Slime podcast series.

Journalist Bryson “Boom” Paul revealed plans for the iHeart podcast hosted by Christina Lee and Atlanta-based politics reporter George Chidi on Tuesday (August 8).

The first episodes are slated to arrive next Tuesday (August 15) and fans can get a taste of what’s to come with the three-minute introduction setting the stage for “the craziest trial in Atlanta and Hip Hop’s history.”

“We’ll dive deep into the issues that have led us to this trial in this town at this time,” Lee said, while Chidi chimed in: “And we’ll uncover secrets about the people at the center of this case.”

Find the podcast series’ cover art below:

#YoungThugTrial: A prelude to the @youngthug trial on the way in a new @iHeartMedia podcast, hosted by @MinaAnnLee and @neonflag, produced by Tommy Andres. If you listen to my referred Infamous: The @YNWMelly Story podcast by @SameOldShawn, featuring @acehood, for context and… pic.twitter.com/vowXwM5VCa — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) August 8, 2023

Young Thug has remained behind bars after having his bids for bond denied multiple times and he will stay there until the anticipated trial concludes, which is still in the slow-moving jury selection process.

Thugger was arrested in May 2022 after authorities searched his home and a sprawling 88-page RICO indictment against his YSL crew was revealed to the public with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spearheading the charge.

The YSL collective continues to make bizarre headlines as Donald Trump claimed earlier this week at a press conference that Willis slept with one of its members.

The former president alluded to Willis’ connection to YSL co-founder Fremondo “Mondo” Crenshaw during a rally earlier this week in New Hampshire, where he accused the prosecutor of “having an affair” with the “gang member.”

“They say there’s a young woman — a young racist in Atlanta — they say that she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member,” Trump said.

“And this is a person that wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try to run for some other office. By the way, she wants to indict me for a perfect phone call.”

Trump’s unsubstantiated claim stems from a Rolling Stone interview with Mondo in January, which revealed that Fani Willis previously represented him in a 2019 aggravated assault case.

Rolling Stone journalist Andre Gee, who conducted the interview, debunked the allegations by clarifying that Mondo made no mention of any sexual relationship with Willis during their conversation.

She is also currently investigating Trump over his alleged meddling into the 2020 presidential election, including a phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he pressured him to “find” the votes to help him win.