Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When we think about business infrastructure, we typically envision things like servers, supply chains, office furniture and even our workforce — the tangible things that, in our minds, are essential to keep a company running effectively. But there’s another, often overlooked, part of the business infrastructure: mental health.

Ignoring the mental health of yourself and your employees comes at a high cost, including burnout, high turnover, low morale and in extreme cases, teams or even entire companies falling apart.

The numbers speak for themselves. Depression and anxiety cost the global economy over $1 trillion in lost productivity. More than 55% of workers in North America show signs of burnout.

Mental health concerns are particularly prevalent in younger employees. Sixty-one percent of Generation Z respondents said they would strongly consider leaving their current job if they found one that took mental health seriously.

But it’s not just the younger generations that value workplace well-being: 92% of all employees reported that working for an organization that values their emotional and psychological well-being is important.

Mental health should not be treated as a luxury. If you care about sustainable growth and strong leadership, it has to be part of the plan from day one, not as a perk, but as something built into how your company operates.

The old model is broken, and everyone knows it

Let’s be honest. Traditional approaches to mental health are largely performative and ineffective.

You’ve likely seen or done it: a mindfulness app no one uses, a #selfcare Slack channel full of quotes or a quiet mention of an Employee Assistance Program. Maybe even a designated “Mental Health Day” filled with lofty promises. But once the day passes, it’s back to business as usual. Nothing meaningfully changes.

These quick fixes might look good on the surface, but they don’t solve the root of the problem. Mental health is not just about managing stress. It’s about addressing boundary breakdowns, organizational culture and unhealthy work habits — challenges an app won’t fix.

Reacting after the fact doesn’t work and certainly doesn’t scale. No founder waits for their website to crash before buying reliable hosting. So why wait for burnout before checking in with your people?

Mental health must be part of the foundation, not a last-minute add-on.

Related: How Following These 5 Practices Saved My Mental Health

Rethinking the foundation of well-being at work

How do we move beyond performative solutions? Start by listening. One tech startup I worked with enhanced its mental-health-related benefits — not on a consultant’s advice, but because they engaged their team directly.

They offered monthly therapy sessions and an on-demand mental health platform. It didn’t solve everything, but it showed they cared. More importantly, they asked: What’s draining our team?

That question led to big shifts: fewer back-to-back Zoom/Teams calls, mental health check-ins in performance reviews and an end to glorifying 12-hour workdays. Instead, they celebrated focus and prioritization.

None of this happened by accident. It took intention. Leaders had to recognize mental health not as a perk but as part of the company’s operating system. That means budgeting for it, maintaining it and staying committed to continual improvement.

Culture isn’t what you say — It’s what you fund

In my work with entrepreneurs and social impact leaders, I’ve seen one truth again and again: real culture change starts with investment.

There’s no one-size-fits-all formula. It might mean small budgets for peer support circles, journaling sessions or rest periods. It could be schedule changes to support parents, caregivers or neurodiverse work styles.

Sometimes, it means partnering with clinics or nonprofits, especially to reach marginalized employees who are often overlooked by traditional benefits.

Ultimately, leaders must take ownership of mental health. Do not hand it off to HR. Do not treat it as optional. But lead it with the same seriousness as cybersecurity, product strategy or sales.

Modeling mental health as a priority

The other key is understanding that your team takes its cues from you.

If you say mental health matters but never take a vacation, your employees won’t either. If you set the expectation that you are never really “off” – checking and sending emails on the weekend or when on holiday, your employees will never feel comfortable logging off.

I’ve lived that. In my first organization, I wore burnout like a badge of honor. I worked nonstop, ignored the signs and paid the price with my family and my own mental health. And when leaders burn out, the team usually follows.

Now, I treat rest and reflection like maintenance, not a reward. I do it for myself and to show others it’s okay to do the same.

Related: 5 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health as an Entrepreneur

Mental health as a long-term strategy

Building a business means creating an ecosystem. Your team is a vital part of that. If your people aren’t doing well, neither is your company.

Businesses that invest in mental health see stronger ideas, smarter decisions and better retention. So ask yourself: What would you do differently if mental health were as critical as cybersecurity or logistics?

What systems would you build? What investments would you make? What culture would you lead?

Your future doesn’t just depend on funding rounds; it depends on whether you and your people are well enough to build what comes next.