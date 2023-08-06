We’re back with the first Weekly Pinch of Shopping of August! It might not look all that summery out there, but we’ve found plenty of tasty, slimming-friendly picks to brighten up the week ahead.

Planning a burger night this week? We’ve spotted squeezy burger cheese to turn up the flavour, without adding loads of extra calories! If that’s not cheesy enough for you, you’ll want to scroll to discover where to find the Seriously Cheddar Cheese Burgers…

Plus, if anyone needs us, we’ll be hiding from the rainy weather and curling up with a Nescafé Gold Aero Golden Honeycomb Mocha. Not only will these handy sachets save you a fortune at the coffee shop, they’re just 79 calories per mug.

Bisto Roast Garlic & Herb Marinade – 88 calories per pack (serves 4)

From instant gravy to instant flavour! Bisto has just released these new chicken seasoning packs, and we reckon this Roast Garlic and Herb Marinade is the key to the ultimate Sunday roast.

Designed to be used on a small/medium chicken or 4 individual portions, this aromatic blend of garlic powder and fresh herbs adds a speedy flavour boost. Simply mix it with a little oil to turn it into a tasty marinade, before coating and roasting your chicken.

We’d serve ours with these Roasted Potatoes with Herbs and Lemon, to double up on fragrant, herby flavours. They’re braised in stock until they’re super soft and fluffy.

Bisto Roast Garlic & Herb Marinade is available from Morrisons, priced at £1.25 (although it’s on offer for 75p at the time of writing!).

Unbeleafable Mixed Baby Leaves – 15 calories per 100g

If you struggle to get through a full bag of salad leaves before they wilt, we’ve got good news for you! These Unbeleafable Mixed Baby Leaves from Tesco stay fresher for longer – and that’s with no hidden nasties involved!

Each bag is a mix of mild baby leaves, grown in the UK with 100% renewable energy and no pesticides. Keep them nice and crisp after opening by rolling down the bag and keeping it in the fridge until you’re ready to finish off the rest.

Why not serve a crunchy, fresh salad with our Honey Soy Chicken Thighs? Marinated in a beautifully balanced blend of sweet and salty flavours, they’re sticky, succulent and on the table in just an hour.

You’ll only find this recipe in Pinch of Nom: Budget! If you don’t have a copy just yet, you can pick one up here.

Unbeleafable Mixed Baby Leaves are available from Tesco, priced at £1.50.

Muller Corner Plant Based Crunchy Chocolate Balls – 179 calories per corner

Looking for a new vegan-friendly snack? Made with coconut milk, Muller Corner is now available in a plant-based version. There’s a choice of Crunchy Chocolate Balls or Strawberry and Pomegranate flavours, both offering a taste of silky, indulgent vanilla yoghurt-alternative, with no dairy in sight.

Just what you need as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, each pot of plant-based goodness is only179 calories.

Next time you need a vegan dessert, treat yourself to our Thai-Style Sticky Rice with Mango and Coconut Sauce. It’s creamy, sweet and fruity all at once, while still being light and refreshing at the end of a meal.

Muller Corner Plant Based Crunchy Chocolate Balls are available from Asda, priced at £1.25.

Taste Shack Piri Piri Chicken Breasts – 251 calories per 1/2 pack

New to Tesco this week, these Piri Piri Chicken Breasts are just part of a whole range of products called ‘Taste Shack’. Bringing all your favourite restaurant flavours to the table, everything is covered, from mains to sides.

We’ve picked out these spice-seasoned chicken fillets because we think they’ll be an easy, time-saving addition to your midweek menu. With a medium-chilli rating, they’re exactly what you’ll want to pair with our version of Nando’s Spicy Rice.

If you’ve never tried this popular recipe before, we promise you’ll be surprised how much it tastes like the real thing. It’s so easy to make, and such a nice change to plain boiled rice.

Taste Shack Piri Piri Chicken Breasts are available from Tesco, priced at £4.00 for a pack that serves 2 (or £3.50 with a Clubcard).

Primula Squeezy Burger Cheese – 54 calories per 25g squeeze

Everyone’s favourite squeezy cheese now comes in a new flavour! Infused with a burger sauce seasoning blend, this Primula Squeezy Burger Cheese is a must-have for your BBQ table.

Spread it onto a burger bun to enhance that classic burger taste. It’s just 54 calories for a 25g squeeze, plus it’s high in protein and calcium too.

If you fancy cheeseburger flavours, but not the burger itself, we’ve got you covered. From wraps to rice to quiche, we love giving all our favourite foods a burger-themed twist. There’s never a bad time to serve up a platter of Cheeseburger Nachos. Dish them up to snack on this weekend and we’re betting the whole family will be happy!

Primula Squeezy Burger Cheese is available from Iceland, priced at £1.85.

Seriously Cheddar Cheese Burgers – 262 calories per 100g

Meat-free Monday just got so much easier (and cheesier!). Switch out your usual beef patties for these Seriously Cheddar Cheese Burgers. Each crispy breadcrumb-coated burger is made of mature Cheddar and gooey mozzarella, making sure they’re as cheesy as the name suggests.

Piled high with your favourite burger toppings, they’re a veggie-friendly option that’ll gather everyone around the table.

Speaking of burgers made from cheese, have you tried our Halloumi Couscous Burgers with Salsa? They’re so hearty and filling, with an unmissable golden crust around the outside.

Seriously Cheddar Cheese Burgers are available from Waitrose, priced at £2.52 for a pack of 2 (rising to £3.15 when the introductory offer ends).

Activia Fibre Apple Cereals Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt – 121 calories per yoghurt

For a fast and fibre-filled breakfast, pop some of these Activia Fibre Apple Cereals Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurts into your basket this week. The new range from Activia comes in a few different flavours, including muesli, walnut and oats, and this deliciously apple-y version.

Good for your gut, the thick, creamy yoghurts are just 121 calories per pot, and they’re packed with fibre and calcium.

If you prefer a breakfast with a bit more of a bite to it, give our brand-new Harissa Eggs recipe a try. We’ve cooked our egg in a spoonful of fiery harissa paste, but pesto works just as well if you’re not a fan of spicy flavours.

Activia Fibre Apple Cereals Breakfast Gut Health Yoghurt is available from Sainsbury’s, priced at £2.75 for a pack of 4 (or £2.00 with a Nectar card).

Biff’s Plant Shack Vegan No Chicken Wings With Jackfruit – 93 calories per wing

No vegan-friendly fakeaway night would be complete without these Biff’s Plant Shack Vegan No Chicken Wings With Jackfruit. The meat-free bites are made from over 50% jackfruit, coated in crispy panko breadcrumbs and ready to be oven-baked or air-fried until golden.

At just 93 calories per ‘wing’, the only thing that’s missing is a delicious dipping sauce. Try dunking them in Sweet Chilli Sauce, Banana Ketchup or the sriracha-infused dip from our own Cauliflower Hot Wings recipe.

These crunchy, crispy florets are just about our favourite way to eat cauliflower, and they taste even better dunked into the creamy dip we’ve made from dairy-free yoghurt.

Biff’s Plant Shack Vegan No Chicken Wings With Jackfruit are available from Sainsbury’s, priced at £3.50.

Nescafé Gold Aero Golden Honeycomb Mocha – 79 calories per mug

Skip the queue, calories and price tag of the coffee shop and grab a pack of these Nescafé Gold Aero Golden Honeycomb Mocha sachets from Iceland. Beautifully bubbly, each cup of chocolatey coffee is just 79 calories.

At only £2.00 for a pack of 7, you’ll be working some budget-friendly magic on your week, even if you just replace one coffee-shop treat per day with a homemade cuppa.

Before you start sipping, you’ll need something to nibble with your drink! These flaky Biscoff Swirls are ready in just 25 minutes, and they’re ridiculously moreish when they’re fresh from the oven (good job they’re a slimming-friendly 89 calories each).

Nescafé Gold Aero Golden Honeycomb Mocha is available from Iceland, priced at £2.00 for a pack of 7.

Seabrook Loaded Curly Fries Nacho Cheese & Jalapeno – 97 calories per 1/5 bag

Sometimes you just need a crunchy, savoury snack to get you through the day! We’ve spotted these new Seabrook Loaded Curly Fries in a mouthwatering Nacho Cheese and Jalapeno flavour, and they’re going straight on our shopping list.

A 20g serving will only set you back 97 calories, so it’s easy to work into your daily meal plan. Psst…keep an eye out for the tasty Sour Cream, Bacon and Chive flavour too.

Calling all nacho lovers! We’ve topped this Mexican-Style Chicken Bake with crunchy tortilla chips and plenty of cheese to give the best of both worlds. If you can handle the heat, a few jalapenos sprinkled on top is always a good idea.

Seabrook Loaded Curly Fries Nacho Cheese & Jalapeno are available from Ocado, priced at £1.45 for a 100g bag.

NEW Aldi Super 6 Fruit and Veg Selection

We love Aldi’s fortnightly selection of fresh fruit and veggies! They choose different items for a special offer where you can pick them up for much less than the normal price.

Here’s the rundown of this week’s Super 6 offering, along with some recipe ideas for you.

Radish – 16 calories per 100g

With their mild peppery flavour, there’s nothing like a fresh radish to add some crunch to your lunch! These little root veggies are perfect for slicing into salads and stir-fries to add a lovely texture to every bite.

We like to mix them into the salad that we stuff inside our Katsu Curry Burgers. They work so well with the creamy Katsu curry sauce that we’ve smothered all over our golden chicken burgers.

Cucumber – 15 calories per 100g

Crunchy and refreshing, it’s a good idea to pick up a cucumber or two while they’re in the Super 6. From salads to snacking, they’re bound to come in useful!

Low in calories and full of goodness, we love to chop cucumbers into slices or sticks to dunk in hummus or our favourite homemade dips.

Try whipping up this easy Chickpea Tikka Dip – it comes together so quickly, and it can be as spicy as you feel like making it!

Avocado – 160 calories per 100g

Full of healthy fats, it’s well worth saving room in your meal plan for some avocado. A fruit, rather than a vegetable, the buttery, rich taste makes it a delicious toast-topper.

Whether you turn it into guacamole or just add slices on the side, avocado is made for pairing with Mexican-inspired recipes.

For a super-satisfying lunch, you can’t go wrong with this Mexican-Style Crunch Wrap, complete with zingy avocado salsa inside.

Mini Apples – 53 calories per 100g

Perfectly packed lunch sized, these sweet, crisp mini apples are great for on-the-go snacking. With just as much flavour and nutritional value as the full-size fruit, they’re good for kids, or as a little nibble to get you through the day.

If you love apples, keep an eye out for some cooking apples to turn into this comforting Apple Crumble. It’s even more delicious with a spoonful of ice cream or a glug of Custard.

Vine Tomatoes – 17 calories per 100g

With a more aromatic and intense flavour than their off-the-vine counterparts, these vine tomatoes are a tasty addition to a whole host of recipes.

Fun fact about vine tomatoes – they’re packed full of health-boosting antioxidants, so they’re well worth popping in your shopping basket.

Roast them in the oven and toss them into this Black Pepper and Parmesan Spaghetti with Garlic and Thyme Tomatoes for a speedy dinner that’s simple yet delicious.

Courgettes – 17 calories per 100g

We love courgettes! Packed to the brim with potassium, vitamin C and folic acid, this easy-to-prepare, versatile veggie is so handy to have around.

Thanks to the mild flavour, you can throw a handful of courgette into just about anything – ideal when you want to bulk up a dish without adding too much to the calorie count.

You’ll be so obsessed with these cheese-topped Lasagne Courgette Boats that you’ll never spare a moment’s thought for all the pasta you’re skipping!

