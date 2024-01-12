Our favourite day of the week is HERE…it’s time for a brand-new Weekly Pinch of Shopping! We’ve rounded up a fresh batch of supermarket finds to help you fill your trolley this week.

The supermarkets have been busy stocking their shelves with more plant-based products for Veganuary, as well as lots of high protein foods for anyone getting back into the gym.

We’ve added the tastiest looking bits to our list, including a couple of handy ready meals that balance healthy eating and convenience. Imagine having a meat-free ‘chicken balti in a bag’ stashed in the freezer – it cooks in minutes and it’s just 450 calories for the whole bag.

The Gianni’s Vanilla and Caramel Protein Ice Cream Bars we’ve spotted at Aldi are the perfect finishing touch to your meal. It’s never too cold for ice cream…right?

Pinch of Nom: Express is out NOW! Thank you SO MUCH for all the love you’ve been showing our brand-new book. It made our year to see how many of you tried and loved the recipes…and we never get bored, so keep those photos coming!

If you’ve made any of the new dishes, we’d love you to share photos with us in our Gallery, on our Facebook group or over on instagram @pinchofnom.

You can order a copy here if you still need to grab one!

You can always share your recipes and photos by posting over in our Facebook group, where you’ll also find our members having a good old chat about lots of these shopping items too. You can join the group by clicking here. Make sure to let us know if you spot any yummy-looking, slimming-friendly new products on the supermarket shelves – we might just feature them in our next article!

Our Weekly Pinch of Shopping list aims to show you slimming-friendly products that you can find online or in one of your local supermarkets. We try to make it as easy as possible for you to pick up these items as part of your usual weekly shop, and we’ll always include the calorie information and the RRP for you.

Please remember that, although all prices are correct at the time of writing, supermarkets can change their prices often, so this should be used as a guide only.

Along with our favourite new finds from the supermarket shelves, each week we include details of the Aldi Super 6. Every fortnight Aldi discounts a selection of 6 fruits and veggies that you can pick up for a fraction of the price. There’s a fresh selection this week, so scroll down to find out what’s included, along with some ideas on how to make the most of the ingredients.

Want to make sure you never miss a Weekly Pinch of Shopping? You can sign up to receive the Weekly Pinch of Shopping in your inbox here, so you’ll always be the first to read the new articles.

**A note on our shopping list: we do not take payment, promotion or gifts for including any of the items mentioned in these articles. We bring them to you because we love them and hope you will too!**

VFC Vegan Chicken Balti One Bag – 450 calories per bag

Feel good food that’s ready in just 8 minutes, this VFC Vegan Chicken Balti One Bag is a gamechanger for busy days. The frozen meal includes cooked rice, with vegan chicken-style pieces, vegetables and a sachet of curry sauce.

Ideal for stashing in the freezer until you need it, it’s a tasty, meat-free dinner that easily fits into your slimming-friendly meal plan. If you’ve been wondering what other meat-free meals you can eat during Veganuary, we’ve put a whole list together for you here.

Why not add an Indian-inspired side dish to turn this quick dinner into a fakeaway feast? Our Saag Aloo Fritters are crispy, delicious, and only 45 calories each. The easy-peasy recipe even includes a lip-smacking minty yoghurt dip to dunk them in!

VFC Vegan Chicken Balti One Bag is available from Morrisons, priced at £3.00 for a bag that serves 1.

Iceland Pizza Burgers – 111 calories per burger

There’s never a day where we don’t fancy pizza for dinner (which is precisely why we love to give so many different recipes a pizza-themed makeover!). The fact is, melted cheese and tomato is always a dreamy, delicious combination.

If you agree, get yourself down to Iceland to pick up a pack of these Pizza Burgers. Each seasoned pork patty is topped with garlicky, basil-infused tomato puree and mature Cheddar cheese. It might sound as though they’re super indulgent, but each burger works out at only 111 calories.

Is there anything more epic than pizza for lunch? With our Pizza Pockets recipe in your back pocket, you’re only ever 25 minutes away from an easy, cheesy meal. Our classic pepperoni-style filling comes in at 167 calories per serving, but who’s to say you can’t get creative!

You’ll need a copy of our brand-new book Pinch of Nom: Express to get your hands on the full recipe for these beautiful bites! Order a copy here.

Iceland Pizza Burgers are available from Iceland, priced at £3.50 for 8.

Plant Menu Organic Super Firm Tofu – 145 calories per 100g

This week we’ve spotted lots of new plant-based foods at Aldi, including this Plant Menu Organic Super Firm Tofu. If you’ve been curious about tofu for a while, this is a great one to try! Not only is it just 99p for a 200g block, the super-firm texture should make it a bit more beginner-friendly to handle too.

Perfect if you’re trying to cut down on meat, tofu can be cooked in a whole host of different ways, from pan-frying to roasting and even popping it in the air fryer.

These Air Fryer Mini Tofu Kyivs are guaranteed to be a hit, especially when you cut into the oozy, garlicky centre. Our top tip for working with tofu is not to rush it – you need to press the block of tofu to get as much moisture out as possible before cooking (there are full instructions on our recipe for how to do this!).

Plant Menu Organic Super Firm Tofu is available from Aldi, priced at 99p for 200g.

MyProtein High Protein Grated Cheese – 75 calories per 30g serving

Whether you’re getting back to the gym, or simply trying to add a little more protein to your diet, you’ll want to try this MyProtein High Protein Grated Cheese. New at Iceland, each 30g serving is 75 calories, with 10g of protein.

Eating more protein is important when you’re on a slimming journey, especially as high protein foods tend to keep you feeling fuller for longer. With the flavour of a hard, mature cheese (and 70% less fat), this ready-to-sprinkle protein boost will come in handy for all kinds of different meals.

We’d use it to top our oh-so-cheesy Breakfast Bakes. With eggs, bacon and beans in the mix, these are already packed with protein to start your day off on the right foot. Ideal for busy mornings, they take just 10 minutes to prep, and then you can leave your oven to do the rest of the work, while you get yourself ready for the day ahead.

MyProtein High Protein Grated Cheese is available from Iceland, priced at £3.00 for 200g.

Tesco No Added Sugar Berries, Apple & Cherry Yoghurts – 68 calories for 2 pots

As well as being a source of vitamin D and calcium, these Tesco No Added Sugar Berries, Apple and Cherry Yoghurts are a little treat for your sweet tooth. Creamy, light and fruity, two pots work out at a total of 68 calories.

Pop a couple into your packed lunch, or save them for an after-dinner snack. Either way, they’re refreshing and flavourful, made with real fruit puree.

When we want something sweet, but not too heavy after our evening meal, we whip up this quick Strawberry Pancake Traybake. With juicy fresh strawberries and a smattering of white chocolate chips, you’d never guess it’s just 55 calories per square.

Tesco No Added Sugar Berries, Apple & Cherry Yoghurts are available from Tesco, priced at £1.50 for 6.

Plant Menu Chinese Inspired No Chicken Strips – 170 calories per serving

Fakeaway night just got even tastier! Skip the meat and put on a vegan-friendly spread with these Plant Menu Chinese Inspired No Chicken Strips that we’ve spotted in Aldi. The chicken-style bites come coated in crispy, spicy breadcrumbs, with a salt and pepper-inspired flavour.

You can oven-bake these in under 20 minutes, and tuck into a quarter of the pack (66g when they’re cooked) for just 170 calories.

Dish them up alongside other Chinese-inspired dishes instead of spending a fortune at a restaurant or takeaway. We’re betting they’d taste incredible served on the side of our budget-friendly Fakeaway Fried Rice.

Plant Menu Chinese Inspired No Chicken Strips are available from Aldi, priced at £1.99.

M&S High Protein Chicken Shawarma Box – 460 calories per box

Sometimes you need a grab-and-go lunch or dinner that you can stick in the microwave and eat in a hurry. For days when you haven’t had a chance to meal prep, there are a few new ready meals from M&S that balance healthy eating with convenience.

This High Protein Chicken Shawarma Box caught our eye, with a huge 37g of protein for just 460 calories. The marinated chicken comes with a roasted onion and lentil tabbouleh, and red pepper sauce, ready to be microwaved in as little as 4 minutes.

When you next have time to batch cook, make extra portions of our Chicken Kebab recipe to see you through the week. The lightly-spiced chicken is super versatile, and can be enjoyed in sandwiches, wraps, salads and more!

​​M&S High Protein Chicken Shawarma Box is available from M&S or Ocado, priced at £5.00.

The Health Menu by ASDA Nourishing Sweet Potato & Turmeric Grains with an Avocado Crema – 322 calories per meal

Speaking of healthy ready meals, Asda has a new nutritionist-approved range called ‘The Health Menu’, with lots of options if you’re trying to get back on track after Christmas.

This Nourishing Sweet Potato and Turmeric Grains with an Avocado Crema caught our eye, with heart health-boosting ingredients and 2 of your 5-a-day in every pack. Low in fat and high in fibre, it’s a tasty, filling salad that’s just the ticket for busier days.

If you fancy having a go at making your own veggie-packed medley at home, our Salad Grain Bowl won’t disappoint. The crunchy, rainbow-coloured veggies are mixed up with quinoa and Puy lentils, and tossed in a zingy lime and sweet chilli dressing.

It’s equally delicious served on its own or as a side dish!

The Health Menu by ASDA Nourishing Sweet Potato & Turmeric Grains with an Avocado Crema is available from Asda, priced at £2.00 per pack.

Sarsons Garlic Drizzle – 185 calories per 100g

If you’re always on the lookout for flavour-boosting condiments, pop to Tesco for a bottle of this Sarsons Garlic Drizzle. The familiar malt vinegar brand has branched out with an original and a garlicky version of this drizzle – and both versions are perfect for dipping, dunking and drizzling.

For this flavour, the malt vinegar is blended with sugar and seasoned with garlic and onion powder. More versatile than you might expect, it can be squeezed over chips, chicken and even salads when you want a burst of tantalising tang!

It’s hard to top our already-perfect Homemade Oven Chips, but we’ll be testing them out with this garlicky vinegar drizzle. Each golden portion comes in under 100 calories, which is exactly why they’re the perfect side dish for every meal.

Sarsons Garlic Drizzle is available from Tesco, priced at £2.00.

Gianni’s Vanilla & Caramel Protein Ice Cream Bars – 150 calories per bar

Who said you can’t work towards your slimming goals AND enjoy chocolate covered ice cream snacks? We’ve raided the freezers at Aldi to find these Gianni’s Vanilla and Caramel Protein Ice Cream Bars, and they’re well worth saving room for.

Each 150-calorie bar is made up of vanilla ice cream, with a gooey salted caramel sauce, milk chocolate shell and peanutty biscuit crumb. Keep your eyes peeled for chocolate and peanut, and vanilla, white chocolate and salted caramel bars in the same range.

For anyone who can’t give up ice cream, we’ve got you covered with our decadent-tasting Biscoff Swirl Ice Cream. Not only does it use one of our favourite ingredients ever (Biscoff is life!), it’s as simple as blending up a few bananas, crumbling in some biscuits and letting the freezer work its magic.

Gianni’s Vanilla & Caramel Protein Ice Cream Bars are available from Aldi, priced at £2.99 for a pack of 4.

NEW Aldi Super 6 Fruit and Veg Selection

We love Aldi’s fortnightly selection of fresh fruit and veggies! They choose different items for a special offer where you can pick them up for much less than the normal price.

Here’s the rundown of this week’s Super 6 offering, along with some recipe ideas for you.

Swede – 38 calories per 100g

A seriously versatile veggie, you’ll be surprised by how many delicious dishes you can add swede to. You’ve probably tried it mashed up with carrots, and they’re great in soups, stews or curries too.

For our Vegetable Coconut Curry, we’ve simmered the swede chunks for just under an hour, until irresistibly tender. A light, fragrant dish, it’s jam-packed with nutritious green veggies that make it impossible to miss meat.

Savoy cabbage – 27 calories per 100g

Another veggie that’s packed full of vitamins and nutrients, savoy cabbage is great for stews or soups, and it’s especially delicious when sautéed. We like to use it as a Sunday roast side dish, mixed into our Creamed Cabbage and Leeks recipe.

Using very simple ingredients, it’s creamy and mild-flavoured, and a gorgeous way to get more greens onto your dinner plate.

Kiwis – 61 calories per 100g

Full of tangy sweetness, kiwis are a juicy pick-me-up fruit you can enjoy at any time of day. Good for digestion and full of immune-boosting vitamins, they’re well worth having in the fridge to reach for when you need a little treat.

Use them to make our Strawberry and Kiwi Ice Lollies – they’re a deliciously low-calorie sweet treat that’s bursting with fruity flavour.

Oranges – 47 calories per 100g

High in fibre and immune-boosting vitamin C, oranges are sure to leave you feeling full while curbing your sweet cravings with a burst of juicy citrus.

Brighten up dull January lunchtimes with our colourful Carrot, Orange and Thyme Soup. Brimming with warming zinginess, it’s ideal to rustle up for lunch with a crusty wholemeal bread roll on the side.

Chantenay carrots – 35 calories per 100g

These little carrots taste just like the bigger version, but there’s no need to peel or trim them. The perfect size for snacking, they’re great for dunking and dipping, especially into hummus.

Try their tender crunch in our Lemon and Garlic Chicken Traybake, where they soak up the garlicky flavours with ease. This one-pot-wonder makes for a fuss-free midweek meal; it’s ready in under an hour with hardly any washing-up to do afterwards.

Lychees – 81 calories per 100g

It’s not too often that you see lychees in the Super 6, so you’ll want to get yourself to Aldi if you’re a fan! With delicate, floral flavours, they’re perfect for light desserts like sorbets and ice creams, or for freshening up cold beverages.

There’s nothing like a homemade, oven-baked crumble to warm you up from the inside. We’ve used fresh, juicy mango and baked pineapple to fill our crunchy-topped Tropical Crumble, but there’s nothing to stop you adding sliced lychee to enhance the flavours.

**Remember: we do not take payment, promotion or gift for any of the items mentioned in these articles. We bring them to you because we love them and hope you will too!**

Love our Weekly Pinch of Shopping articles? Remember to sign up to our newsletter to get first access to the next one.

And if you’re not already part of our Facebook Group then make sure you join as we love seeing all of the new products that you share – not to mention all of the amazing support and motivation!