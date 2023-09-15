Stop what you’re doing! We’ve got a brand-new Weekly Pinch of Shopping, and it’s brimming with tasty goodies you’ll want to cosy up with throughout September.

You’ll be jumping out of bed to eat the Blueberry Muffin flavoured Granola we’ve found. It’s filling, sweet and not too high in calories!

Ready in a flash, high in protein and only 171 calories per patty, there’s no arguing with Ashfields Grill Cajun Chicken Burgers. They’re just the ticket for an easy-peasy dinnertime option.

This wouldn’t be a shopping list without something for your sweet tooth. Keep scrolling to try the silky Crème Brûlée pots we’ve found for only 204 calories each…

Did you hear our BIG news? Our newest cookbook, Pinch of Nom: Express, is now available to pre-order! It’ll be with you on the 7th of December and it’s bursting with recipes that prioritise your time, without compromising on flavour.

When you fancy something you can prepare in minutes and leave to simmer, or a tasty dish that cooks before you know it, Express has you covered with 100 NEW slimming-friendly recipes.

Split into ‘Quick Cook’ and ‘Quick Prep’ sections, it’s so easy to find the perfect dish to suit your schedule. Now’s the time to make some room on your bookshelf; pre-order and your copy will be with you before Christmas!

Our Weekly Pinch of Shopping list aims to show you slimming-friendly products that you can find online or in one of your local supermarkets. We try to make it as easy as possible for you to pick up these items as part of your usual weekly shop, and we’ll always include the calorie information and the RRP for you.

Please remember that, although all prices are correct at the time of writing, supermarkets can change their prices often, so this should be used as a guide only.

Along with our favourite new finds from the supermarket shelves, each week we include details of the Aldi Super 5. Every fortnight Aldi discounts a selection of 6 fruits and veggies that you can pick up for a fraction of the price. There’s a fresh selection this week, so scroll down to find out what’s included, along with some ideas on how to make the most of the ingredients.

**A note on our shopping list: we do not take payment, promotion or gifts for including any of the items mentioned in these articles. We bring them to you because we love them and hope you will too!**

nakd. Granola Blueberry Muffin – 170 calories per 45g serving

As summer wraps up and autumn’s on the way, heartier, fruitier breakfast options will be making their way onto your shopping list. This nakd. Granola in Blueberry Muffin flavour is a tip-top way to start the day, bursting with dried fruits, sweetened nuts and crunchy clusters.

Add a glug of milk and the high-fibre mix is sure to leave you full and satisfied until lunchtime.

As far as juicy-sweet berry deliciousness is concerned, you’re heading in the right direction with our Lemon and Blueberry Baked Oats. Easy to prepare in batches for the week ahead, this one’s a real time-saver for busy mornings.

nakd. Granola Blueberry Muffin is available from Tesco, priced at £3.75 (or £3.00 with a Tesco Clubcard).

Surya Crushed Ginger – 45 calories per 100g

Washed, peeled and ready to freeze, this Surya Crushed Ginger is convenient and budget friendly. While fresh ginger can be pricey, freezer-friendly alternatives help you serve the flavours you love, for a fraction of the cost.

An effortless way to add a burst of ginger to your cooking, simply add a cube to soups, curries, stews or baked treats, and let the zinginess dissolve.

Bear in mind that frozen cubes can be weaker in flavour than fresh versions – you might want to add extra cubes to be sure your dish is as punchy as you’d like!

Great for sweet and savoury bakes, try frozen cubes instead of fresh root ginger for our warming Pear and Ginger Crumble recipe. One of those puddings that makes you want to curl up on the sofa, make it all the more comforting with a glug of slimming-friendly Custard.

Surya Crushed Ginger is available from Tesco, priced at £1.00 per bag.

The Gym Kitchen Tikka Lentil Dahl – 291 calories per pouch

Delicious hot or cold, The Gym Kitchen Tikka Lentil Dahl is a tasty way to pack more protein into your day-to-day routine. As well as getting you well on your way to 5-a-day, each plant-based pouch comes chock-full of mildly-spiced grains, lentils, chickpeas and pea protein.

At 291 calories, it’s light enough to tuck into as a main or as a side dish for an Indian-inspired spread.

Why not try your dahl with our fragrant Indian-Style Fried Rice? At less than 300 calories, it’s far better for you and your budget than ordering from the local takeaway.

We’ve kept the spice level mild and family friendly, but there’s nothing to stop you ramping up the heat with fresh chillies or extra chilli powder, if you’re feeling brave.

The Gym Kitchen Tikka Lentil Dahl is available from Morrisons, priced at £1.99 per bag.

Milkybar Speculoos White Chocolate Bar – 91 calories per row

Just when you thought white chocolate couldn’t get any better, Milkybar’s Speculoos White Chocolate Bar has arrived to prove you wrong – in the best way! Inspired by festive caramelised-flavoured biscuits (yes, they taste just like Biscoff!), each chocolate square comes filled with chunks of crunchy cinnamon and caramel yumminess.

The flavours remind us of our scrumptious Biscoff Blondies recipe. The secret behind these ultra-indulgent squidgy squares is in the mixture – we’ve added a cheeky sprinkle of silky white chocolate chips!

Drizzled with a topping of melted Biscoff spread, they’re almost as drool-worthy to look at as they are to eat. If you can’t wait to try them, turn to pages 274-275 in your copy of Pinch of Nom: Comfort Food.

Milkybar Speculoos White Chocolate Bar is available from Tesco, priced at £1.25 for a 100g sharing bar.

Yoplait Skyr Strawberry and Blackcurrant Protein Yoghurt Pots – 71 calories per pot

You can always count on these Yoplait Skyr Strawberry and Blackcurrant Protein Yoghurt Pots to be luxuriously thick and creamy. It feels like you’re eating an indulgent, sweet treat, for only 71 calories per pot.

High in protein and packed with vitamins, they’re just the fuel you need for a mid-afternoon lull. Don’t worry if you’re not a fan of strawberries and blackcurrant, Mango and Passionfruit pots are available in the same range.

Light, airy and flavoured with fresh, tangy berries, our Blackcurrant Mousse is perfect when you fancy a fruity pudding in a hurry. Made with a short list of ingredients you’re likely to have at home already, treat yourself to a bowl tonight with extra bits of fruit scattered on top.

Yoplait Skyr Strawberry and Blackcurrant Protein Yoghurt Pots are available from Morrisons, priced at £2.00 for a pack of 2.

Merchant Gourmet Mediterranean-Style Veg and Giant Couscous – 206 calories per 1/2 pack (cooked)

If you’re feeling uninspired at lunchtime, Merchant Gourmet Mediterranean-Style Veg and Giant Couscous has arrived to save the day. A great alternative to cooking up rice or pasta, giant couscous makes any dish more filling, and it soaks up flavours like a dream.

These ready-mixed pouches save you time and effort, since they’re already pre-seasoned with herby, Mediterranean-style tomato and basil, and stirred together with chopped peppers, aubergine and red onion.

Making a couscous recipe from scratch doesn’t have to be a fuss, especially with dishes like our Roasted Vegetable and Feta Couscous. A medley of root veg, crumbly feta cheese, peppery rocket and walnuts, put the ‘less’ in effortless by spreading it all on a tray while your oven does the hard work for you.

Merchant Gourmet Mediterranean-Style Veg and Giant Couscous is available from Waitrose, priced at £2.00 for a 400g bag.

Ashfields Grill Cajun Chicken Quarter Pounders – 171 calories per burger

Aldi keeps delivering on the gorgeous grilled goodies lately, and Ashfields Grill Cajun Chicken Quarter Pounders are no exception. Packed with protein and pre-seasoned with a moreish, smoky mix of spices, they’re lighter than you might think at 171 calories per patty.

Pop them on the grill or in the oven and bake them until they’re juicy and ready to serve with your favourite burger-night side dishes – we’re thinking homemade oven chips and slaw for next time!

We’ve made our own Cajun-inspired spice blend to put together our Cajun Spiced Chicken Burgers. They’re light enough to bite into for lunch or dinner at 273 calories per cheese-topped burger, salad and ciabatta roll included!

You can use 2 tablespoons of a shop-bought Cajun seasoning, if you’ve got some to use up.

Ashfields Grill Cajun Chicken Quarter Pounders are available from Aldi, priced at £1.60 for a pack of 4 burgers.

Iceland Ready Cooked Hoisin Chicken Skewers – 135 calories per skewer (ovenbaked)

These Iceland Ready Cooked Hoisin Chicken Skewers were made to be part of a Chinese-inspired fakeaway-night feast. Ready-coated in a sweet and salty hoisin glaze, cook your tender chicken chunks to juicy perfection on a barbecue, in the oven or in an air fryer.

To take them to the next level, try serving them with a side plate of vegetable spring rolls.

While traditional hoisin sauces are made with honey and sesame oil, we’ve used store-cupboard ingredients to make a lower-calorie version for our very own Hoisin Chicken. After just 15 minutes, you’ll have a restaurant-style dish that’s ready to serve over a bed of noodles or rice.

Iceland Ready Cooked Hoisin Chicken Skewers are available from Iceland, priced at £4.00 per bag.

Jensens Original Chocolate and Hazelnut Pancake Bites – 253 calories per 3 pancake bites

Jensens Original Chocolate and Hazelnut Pancake Bites are a pancake-inspired nibble you dip, rather than flip! Filled with an oozy hazelnut and chocolate centre, they only need around 10 minutes to bake (or 2 minutes in the microwave) before they’re warm, fluffy and ready to impress.

Enjoy them as they are, or take things up a notch with a topping of sugar-free syrup or homemade Toffee Sauce.

For our simple and quick-to-make Banana and Chocolate Pancakes, we’ve saved time and calories by skipping flour for a surprising ingredient…Ready Brek!

Perfect for breakfast or pudding, the batter usually makes around 4 normal-sized pancakes, or you can get creative and rustle up a taller stack of adorable mini pancakes instead.

Jensens Original Chocolate and Hazelnut Pancake Bites are available from Iceland, priced at £2.25 for a pack of 20 bites.

Tesco Crème Brûlée – 204 calories per pot

If you’ve always got room for Crème Brûlée at the end of a three-course meal, this Tesco find is for you. Topped with the signature layer of crispy brown sugar, you’ll need a spoon to break through to the velvety, rich crème in each ramekin.

At 204 calories per pot, it’s lighter than restaurant versions, and you’ll only need to wait a couple of minutes while the sugary topping caramelises under the grill.

We can’t talk about creamy desserts without mentioning Banana Cream Pudding. With layers of smooth custard, melty bananas and chocolate pieces, slimming-friendly puds don’t come much dreamier or speedier than this.

Psst! To make this one even better for an adults-only special occasion, add a dram of rum. It’s the tastiest nightcap going…

Tesco Crème Brûlée is available from Tesco, priced at £1.85 for a pack of 2 pots.

NEW Aldi Super 5 Fruit and Veg Selection

We love Aldi’s fortnightly selection of fresh fruit and veggies! They choose different items for a special offer where you can pick them up for much less than the normal price.

Here’s the rundown of this week’s Super 5 offering, along with some recipe ideas for you.

Carrots – 41 calories per 100g

Raw or cooked, carrots are one of the most delicious and versatile root vegetables out there. There’s always a recipe that’ll help you make the most of a whole bunch, from salads and soups to stews and pies,

Take our Curried Creamy Carrot Soup as a prime example. With a handful of fresh carrots, onion, potato and reduced-fat cream cheese, our mildly-spiced, curry-flavoured blend is comfort by the spoonful.

Avocado – 160 calories per 100g

Full of healthy fats, you can’t go wrong with avocados in your daily meal plan. With a rich, buttery taste and texture, you can always turn them into a tasty toast-topper, or a yummy Mexican-style guacamole dip.

For our fiery Harissa Eggs, we’ve topped crispy wholemeal bread with mashed avocado and a punchy, runny, harissa-infused fried egg. If you’d prefer a non-spicy version of this recipe, use red or green pesto instead.

Sweetcorn – 86 calories per 100g

Boiled, grilled, barbecued or roasted, there are so many ways to enjoy sweetcorn’s signature crunchiness. If you’re a fan of bright and colourful corn on the cob, you’re in luck – it’s only 69p for a bag of two at Aldi this week.

Once you’ve tried our brand-new Creamy Chicken and Sweetcorn recipe, it’s bound to become a midweek favourite. Versatile and batch-cook friendly, it ticks all the boxes for a wholesome family dinner.

Brown Onions – 40 calories per 100g

An essential savoury base ingredient, there’s usually an onion (or two!) behind the tastiest home-cooked meals. Slightly milder than white onions, brown onions can be chopped finely into curries, stews, pies and soups for a less overpowering flavour.

You’ll need to dice onions into evenly-sized chunks to whip up our homemade Gravy recipe. At only 127 calories per portion, it’s a roast dinner must-have.

Tenderstem Broccoli – 40 calories per 100g

More delicate in flavour than regular broccoli, it’s easy to see why tenderstem broccoli is so popular and versatile. It’s got a slightly nutty taste and a perfect crunch.

You can cook and eat the whole stalk, meaning far less food waste. Almost any meal can be made a bit greener with a serving of this yummy veggie, including our Beef and Broccoli Noodle Bowls.

