Brrr! It’s been a cold one, so we’re warming things up with a brand-new Weekly Pinch of Shopping. Nothing puts us in a good mood quite like good food, and we’re beating the January blues with sweet and savoury comfort bites.

You’ll spot that we’ve included some indulgent white chocolate-covered cookies and cream biscuits on this week’s list. They’re begging to be dunked in a cuppa for 104 calories each!

For anyone in need of a fakeaway Friday, we’ve found the perfect thing…Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Fillets. Coated in breadcrumbs, with plenty of sweet chilli sauce, they’re banging served with a takeaway-style portion of rice or chips.

Plus, there’s no escaping the word ‘protein’ at the moment. Keep scrolling to try Aldi’s ready-to-flip stack of fluffy pancake fuel with 20 grams of protein.

Along with our favourite new finds from the supermarket shelves, each week we include details of the Aldi Super 6. Every fortnight Aldi discounts a selection of 6 fruits and veggies that you can pick up for a fraction of the price. This week we've given you a reminder of the current selection, so hurry down to Aldi to pick up some bargains before a fresh selection goes on offer next week!

ASDA Squeezy Squash Apple and Blackcurrant Flavour – 1 calorie per 100ml (diluted)

Following a New Year’s Resolution to drink more water? Asda’s Squeezy Squash Apple and Blackcurrant Flavour will help you keep things fresh with an instant boost of fruity flavours.

The unique squeezy bottle design cuts down on large plastic bottles, and makes it far more convenient to enjoy a sweet, low-calorie sip on the go (you’ll want around 250ml of water for every 3.3ml of squash).

If you love berries and apples, the filling in our Vegan Blackberry and Apple Crumble is warm, juicy and beautiful.

We’ve kept the calories lower than you’d expect for a crumble by using dairy-free alternatives, and swirled together porridge oats with cinnamon for the crisp golden topping.

ASDA Squeezy Squash Apple and Blackcurrant Flavour is available from Asda, priced at £1.29.

Morrisons Peach Slices In Light Syrup – 70 calories per 1/2 can (drained)

With Morrisons’ Peach Slices in Light Syrup in the store cupboard, you’re already part of the way towards a juicy-sweet snack or dessert. Coated in a lighter, sweetened syrup, you can tuck into half a can for around 70 calories.

They’ll curb your sweet cravings on their own, or take them from a light bite to a fully-fledged pudding with a glug of low-fat cream, or a side scoop of homemade ice cream.

Ready-sliced with the stones removed, tinned peaches can be handy for topping our Peach and Blueberry Tart when you can’t get hold of fresh. A bakery-inspired sweet treat, we’ve brought the calories down with a number of nifty swaps, including light puff pastry sheets, extra light cream cheese and reduced-sugar jam.

Morrisons Peach Slices In Light Syrup is available from Morrisons, priced at £1.10 per tin.

M&S Barbecue High Protein Rice Cakes – 43 calories per rice cake

When you’re feeling peckish, you won’t regret having M&S Barbecue High Protein Rice Cakes within reach. A scrummy grab-and-go savoury snack you can tuck into your bag, cupboard or office desk drawer, enjoy the lip-smacking BBQ flavouring for only 43 calories per rice cake.

Part of M&S’ Eat Well range, they’re also higher in protein than average rice cakes to keep you fueled for longer.

As far as light, BBQ-style bites go, you can’t beat these crispy-coated Air Fryer BBQ Chicken Nuggets. Ready in 15 minutes with a short list of simple ingredients, we’ve sealed the smokiness in by marinating our chicken pieces before they’re covered in golden crumbs.

If you don’t have an air fryer, bake them to crispy perfection in the oven instead.

M&S Barbecue High Protein Rice Cakes are available from M&S and Ocado, priced at £2.00 for a pack of 14 rice cakes.

Morrisons Tomato and Mozzarella Filled Gnocchi – 351 calories per 1/2 pack

Great for a speedy midweek lunch or dinner, Morrisons’ Tomato & Mozzarella Filled Gnocchi goes from pan to plate in just 5 minutes. Each fluffy little potato dumpling comes ready-filled with a classic Italian-style combination of tomato, ricotta and melty mozzarella.

Keep an eye on your gnocchi as it bubbles away – you’ll know it’s ready when it floats to the top of the water, then it’s ready to be served with a sprinkling of fresh basil.

Squishy and bursting with garlicky goodness, our Tear and Share Cheesy Garlic Dough Balls are so much fun as part of any Italian-inspired spread. While the filling might not look or taste slimming friendly, we’ve made our garlic ‘butter’ with reduced-fat spread.

Add a drizzle on top of this pull-apart, cheese-filled side and you can’t taste the difference!

Morrisons Tomato and Mozzarella Filled Gnocchi is available from Morrisons, priced at £1.85 per pack.

Fridge Raiders Poppers Cheese Nacho – 99 calories per pack

These Fridge Raiders Poppers in Cheese Nacho flavour offer something a little bit different from the usual Fridge Raiders range. Still an ultra convenient, grab-and-go savoury snack, this edition swaps out chunkier chicken bites for crispy, high in protein, cheesy-coated chicken poppers.

Can’t get enough of cheesy flavours? Add our Cheese and Pickle Twists to your tupperware rotation. This batch-friendly bite is so simple to make, it’s impossible to get your ingredients in a ‘twist’.

To save on time and calories, we’ve used ready-to-roll light puff pastry sheets. It’s always a good idea to pop your strips in the fridge before you cut; it’ll make them so much easier to twirl into shape!

Fridge Raiders Poppers Cheese Nacho are available from Tesco, priced at £1.30 per pack.

Morrisons Steam and Serve Golden Vegetable Rice – 181 calories per pouch

Anything that makes life easier is a win in our book, so we couldn’t leave Morrisons’ Steam and Serve Golden Vegetable Rice on the shelf. A brightly-coloured medley of basmati rice with sweetcorn, peas, onions and red peppers, each pouch is ready to serve after just 3 minutes in the microwave.

You could always spoon a serving onto a plate of Tandoori Salmon with Mango Salsa. This vibrant spicy fish dish adds so much nourishing, curry-inspired flavour to your midweek menu, and it’s nice and light at only 355 calories per serving.

A throwback that never gets old, turn to pages 110-111 of our second cookbook, Pinch of Nom: Everyday Light for the full recipe.

Morrisons Steam and Serve Golden Vegetable Rice is available from Morrisons, priced at £2.25 for 4 individual servings.

Belmont White Chocolate Covered Cookies and Cream Biscuits – 104 calories per biscuit

A cup of tea with a biscuit is an instant mood boost, and we just knew these Belmont White Chocolate Covered Cookies and Cream Biscuits would bring us oodles of joy. Coated in a layer of smooth, indulgent white chocolate, these chocolatey biccies have an Oreo-inspired creamy centre.

If white chocolate is a bit rich for you, don’t worry! Aldi has a milk chocolate covered version you can pick up instead (at 105 calories per biscuit).

We’re such big fans of cookies and cream as a flavour combo, our scrumptious Cookies and Cream Cheesecake is the perfect tribute.

Just like all of the recipes in the ‘Quick Prep’ chapter of Express, it’s super quick to put together (luscious crushed chocolate biscuit base included!). Turn to pages 212-213 to give it a go!

Belmont White Chocolate Covered Cookies and Cream Biscuits are available from Aldi, priced at £1.65 for a pack of 12 (split into 6 packs of 2).

Birds Eye Seasoned Potato Bites – 222 calories per 12 potato bites

Level up your freezer with Birds Eye Seasoned Potato Bites, courtesy of Iceland. They’ll go from frozen to golden in less than 15 or less than 25 minutes, depending on whether you pop them in the oven or air fryer.

Infused with smoky paprika, fiery chilli powder, garlic and dried onion, these dainty taters can hold their own as a light, potato-based snack, or as a fakeaway-night side dish.

With mildly spicy flavours, they’d complement our KFC Zinger Burger Fakeaway nicely. Inspired by The Colonel’s infamous secret recipe, we’ve recreated our own version using a surprise ingredient for our burger coating: crushed-up Doritos!

There’s no deep fat fryer involved in our recipe. Simply pop them in the oven until they’re ready to enjoy with a light salad, or an array of burger-night treats.

Birds Eye Seasoned Potato Bites are available from Morrisons, priced at £2.75 per bag.

Iceland Breaded Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Fillets – 315 calories per fillet with sauce

If a sweet-yet-spicy dish is your takeaway-night order, you’ll appreciate Iceland’s Breaded Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Fillets. The breasts are already coated in a crunchy layer of breadcrumbs, so all that’s left for you to do is cook them through, and drizzle with the provided sachet of sticky sweet chilli sauce.

Next time you’ve got a hankering for spicy flavours, rustle up our Cheesy Chilli Pizza. While the home-baked Naan bread base takes a bit of extra effort to prepare and prove, the results are so worth it.

Our tomatoey base is infused with chilli, and we’ve even added a drizzle of sweet chilli on top, so this one’s not for the faint of heart!

Iceland Breaded Sweet Chilli Chicken Breast Fillets are available from Iceland, priced at £4.50.

Dessert Menu Protein Pancakes – 384 calories per pancake stack

It’s hard to go anywhere at the moment without seeing the word ‘protein’. Aldi’s no exception, with its Dessert Menu Protein Pancakes catching our eye this week.

A full stack of filling, fluffy pancakes comes in at 384 calories, with 20 grams of protein per serving. That means you can either start or end your day with a flippin’ delicious meal that’ll leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Since Aldi’s stack is ready to eat, all you need to worry about is choosing the right toppings. Why not take inspiration from our Banana and Chocolate Pancakes recipe?

To keep things far lighter than you’d think, we’ve coupled banana slices with a chocolatey drizzle using smooth, jarred spread and a low-sugar teaspoon of Choc Shot.

Dessert Menu Protein Pancakes are available from Aldi, priced at £1.70 for a pack of 4.

REMINDER Aldi Super 6 Fruit and Veg Selection

We love Aldi’s fortnightly selection of fresh fruit and veggies! They choose different items for a special offer where you can pick them up for much less than the normal price.

Here’s our reminder of this week’s Super 6 selection:

Swede – 38 calories per 100g

Savoy cabbage – 27 calories per 100g

Lychees – 81 calories per 100g

Kiwis – 61 calories per 100g

Oranges – 47 calories per 100g

Chantenay carrots – 35 calories per 100g

