Nando’s Lemon and Herb Flavour Shaker – 32 calories per 10g

Save yourself popping out for a cheeky Nando’s with these new, vibrant flavour shakers. We picked up the Nando’s Lemon and Herb Flavour Shaker, but you can find some of the other signature flavours you’d expect in Morrisons too (there’s a Medium-spiced Mix or Garlic and Herb).

They’re a great way to have some fun with your favourite chicken restaurant flavours at home, for a fraction of the calories.

Why not cook up some succulent lemon and herb coated chicken breasts, and serve them with a side of our Nando’s Spicy Rice? A colourful dish that’s made with lots of fresh, chopped veg, it’ll leave you feeling full and you can save any leftovers for a rainy day – so you’ll get your Nando’s fix even quicker next time!

Nando’s Lemon and Herb Flavour Shaker is available from Morrisons, priced at £1.99 per shaker.

ASDA Sweet Honey Roasted Salmon Flakes – 91 calories per 1/2 pack

These ASDA Sweet Honey Roasted Salmon Flakes are ideal for a quick, tasty lunch. They’re ready-cooked and coated in a sweet, sticky, honey-roasted glaze, so all that’s left for you to do is choose the veg you’ll pair them up with.

Try the flakes with a fresh mixture of leafy greens, chopped sweet peppers, onions and a sliced boiled egg, for a protein-rich midday meal.

Our Smoked Salmon Spaghetti Carbonara might not be the most traditional Italian-inspired dish on the menu but, trust us, it’s so worth giving it a chance!

The saltiness of the smoky salmon pieces cut through the oh-so-cheesy homemade white sauce like a dream, and with frozen peas in the mix, every bite is even more twirl-around-your-fork satisfying.

ASDA Sweet Honey Roasted Salmon Flakes are available from ASDA, priced at £3.65 for a pack with 2 servings.

Cathedral City Onion and Cracked Black Pepper Alternative to Soft Cheese – 115 calories per 50g

Cathedral City’s Onion and Cracked Black Pepper Alternative to Soft Cheese lets you add a rich creaminess to your cooking, without the need for dairy. A totally plant-based recipe, each spreadable serving comes infused with a hint of spring onion and cracked black pepper.

Perfect for butties, bagels and crackers, it’ll also work really well for dairy-free versions of recipes like our Curried Creamy Carrot Soup. A warming, silky-smooth winner, you’ll want to take this one on-the-go in your thermal flask, especially at just 122 calories per cosy serving.

We’ve added a couple of mild, store cupboard curry-inspired spices to our nutritious blend of carrots, onions and potatoes, to give each pot an ‘oomph’ you’ll never get bored of.

Cathedral City Onion and Cracked Black Pepper Alternative to Soft Cheese is available from ASDA, priced at £2.50 per tub.

Sainsbury’s Flourish Pickled Slaw – 43 calories per 1/2 pot

An easy, tasty way to liven up any plateful, Sainsbury’s Flourish Pickled Slaw is well worth stashing in the fridge. We’re talking shredded white cabbage, red cabbage, carrot, finely-chopped radishes and gherkins, tossed together in a lip-smacking vinegar-based dressing.

At just 43 calories for half a tub, you might like to try a tablespoon or two with salads, sandwiches or to the side of our Baked Cheeseburger Wrap. It borrows all the best flavours from a burger-based fakeaway night-in, including beef, cheese and gherkins, and bakes them quesadilla style inside of a low-calorie tortilla wrap.

To take things up a notch, we’ve even rustled up an irresistible restaurant-style burger sauce using store-cupboard staples.

Sainsbury’s Flourish Pickled Slaw is available from Sainsbury’s, priced at £1.75 per tub.

Ashfields Grill Buttermilk Tandoori Chicken Kebabs – 142 calories per skewer

We can’t get enough of these Ashfields Grill Buttermilk Tandoori Chicken Kebabs. Pre-coated in a takeaway-style blend of tandoori spices, you’ll also drizzle each skewer in with the sachet of punchy mango chutney provided, to ramp up the juiciness.

Even with all of that mouth-watering flavour, they’re not too high in calories at 142 each.

They’re great at lunchtime with a salad, or even as part of a Friday-night feast. You could try serving them with our Indian-Style Fried Rice and a couple of other Indian-style buffet bites.

Don’t worry if you’ve not got all of the same veggies to hand that we used – it’ll work well with any stray, leftover veggies you prefer. Our top tip is to keep extra portions of this aromatic rice dish in the freezer, ready for when you fancy a fakeaway in a hurry.

Ashfields Grill Buttermilk Tandoori Chicken Kebabs are available from Aldi, priced at £3.99 for a pack of 4 skewers.

ASDA Giant Couscous – 191 calories per bag (microwaved)

When you’re not sure what you fancy, ASDA’s Giant Couscous is handy to have on standby. A ready-mixed medley of frozen, chunkier giant couscous, mixed colourful vegetables and basil-infused quinoa grains, it’ll pair nicely with salmon or chicken for a fast, filling, flavourful meal.

Conveniently split into four separate steam bag portions, all you have to do is microwave each bag, wait for the ping, and serve with a tangy squeeze of fresh lime on top.

A lunchtime treat with a juicy surprise, we’ve added sweet pomegranate seeds to complement the salty, crispy-coated fingers in our Halloumi Fries Salad.

To cut down on calories, we’ve baked our halloumi sticks in the oven with a spritz of low-calorie cooking spray, rather than pan-frying them in lashings of oil.

ASDA Giant Couscous is available from ASDA, priced at £2.20 for a pack of 4 steam bags.

Snackrite Thick Cut Ridged Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour Crisps – 130 calories per 25g serving

With these Snackrite Thick Cut Ridged Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour Crisps, you’ll never be short of a satisfying, savoury snack. Perfect for nibbling on with friends and family (if you’re in a sharing mood), the Thai-inspired sweet and mildly-spicy seasoning on each ridge-cut potato chip is sure to have everybody saying, ‘just one more!’.

It’s not the only restaurant-inspired flavour you’ll see on Aldi’s shelves. There’s a ‘Flame Grilled Steak’ sharer bag to take home too!

If you’ve not tried our Chicken Pad Thai recipe yet, you need to add it to your meal plan for the week. To make a slimming-friendly version of Pad Thai sauce, we’ve used a surprise ingredient: tomato ketchup sweetened with honey.

Mixed with soy sauce, fish sauce, peanut butter powder, chilli flakes and a hint of lime juice, it makes for a lighter alternative to shop-bought bottles.

Snackrite Thick Cut Ridged Thai Sweet Chicken Flavour Crisps are available from Aldi, priced at £1.09 per sharing pack.

GetPro Dark Chocolate High Protein Mousse – 170 calories per pot

Danone’s GetPro Dark Chocolate High Protein Mousse pots are perfect for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. Low in fat with no added sugars, and packed with a whopping 20g of protein, they’re a yummy way to re-energise yourself after a nice, long walk or a busy day.

We’ve gone for rich Dark Chocolate this time, but we might have to try one of the Salted Caramel flavoured pots next!

If you’ve got a copy of Pinch of Nom: Budget on your bookshelf, you can turn to pages 190-193 to make our luxurious-tasting Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mousse.

We’ve made each little pot silky and airy by whipping up a light double cream alternative until silky smooth. A match made in heaven, you’ll get nutty flavours swirled together with velvety chocolate in every pot. Don’t forget to top them off with a sprinkle of crushed peanuts!

GetPro Dark Chocolate High Protein Mousse is available from Morrisons, priced at £2.50 per pot.

Mr Kipling Strawberries and Cream Chequered Cake – 125 calories per slice

You deserve to relax and put your feet up with a slice of Mr Kipling Strawberries and Cream Chequered Cake. Between every delicate square of pink and white sponge cake, you’ll find a moreish layer of strawberry jam.

Wrapped in a gorgeous, strawberry-flavoured paste, this one never disappoints as a suppertime treat, or as a sweet accompaniment to a cup of tea.

Anyone who loves strawberries and cream needs to try our Creamy Strawberry Mini Meringues. Too good to save for Wimbledon season, these lovely little creations look and taste so impressive for only 33 calories each.

You won’t find any cream in our chewy meringue centre. Instead, we’ve used a nifty blend of reduced-fat cream cheese, vanilla essence and granulated sweetener.

Mr Kipling Strawberries and Cream Chequered Cake is available from Tesco, priced at £2.50.

Ready, Set…Cook! Honey BBQ Chicken Bao Bun Kit – 381 calories per 1/2 pack (cooked)

If you’ve never tried bao buns before, they’re a soft, pillowy steamed bun from Chinese cuisine that usually comes filled with something really delicious! This Ready, Set…Cook! Honey BBQ Chicken Bao Bun Kit from Aldi makes it fuss-free and budget-friendly to give them a try, with a ready-to-assemble kit including two buns, marinated chicken and a sachet of honey-barbecue sauce.

Ready in 5 minutes, they’ll fill you in a flash! If you want to add some crunchy freshness, finely-chopped spring onion or cucumber would work like a charm.

Feeling extra hungry? Add a side of Pulled Pork Rolls to your fakeaway-night order. Wrapped up in a thin layer of filo pastry, we’ve given our honey, barbecue and mustard infused pulled pork filling an unmissable crunch.

Ready, Set…Cook! Honey BBQ Chicken Bao Bun Kit is available from Aldi, priced at £3.49 for a pack that serves 2.

REMINDER Aldi Super 6 Fruit and Veg Selection

We love Aldi’s fortnightly selection of fresh fruit and veggies! They choose different items for a special offer where you can pick them up for much less than the normal price.

Here’s our reminder of this week’s Super 6 selection:

Carrots – 41 calories per 100g

Avocado – 160 calories per 100g

Figs – 74 calories per 100g

Sweetcorn – 86 calories per 100g

Brown Onions – 86 calories per 100g

Tenderstem Broccoli – 40 calories per 100g

