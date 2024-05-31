Pen and paper at the ready! The latest Weekly Pinch of Shopping is here, and it’s chock-full of new goodies to add to your shopping list.

Whether you need to stock up on quick lunch bits, or pick up some slimming-friendly snacks, you won’t want to miss the new products we’ve spotted this week. The pot of ready-to-eat Fajita Chicken from Asda is sure to come in handy on busy days. Spoon it into a wrap and tuck right in!

Next time you’re craving something sweet, imagine being able to grab a sugary ring doughnut out of the freezer. These Crave Frodough treats take minutes to heat up – and they’re only 113 calories each (plus they’re gluten-free AND vegan!).

Heck Smoky Chicken Sausage Rashers – 66 calories per rasher

These quick-to-cook, low-calorie rashers look like bacon, even though they’re made from chicken sausage! With a lovely smoky flavour, they crisp up in just 5 minutes, ideal for when you need a high-protein breakfast in a hurry.

A pack of Heck Smoky Chicken Sausage Rashers in the fridge will mean you’re only ever a few minutes away from a healthy meal. Whether you pop them in a sandwich, or add them to your full English, you won’t feel like you’re missing out.

Heck suggests serving them with a stack of pancakes and maple syrup – and we’ve got just the recipe for that! Try these rashers instead of bacon medallions for our Bacon and Maple Blueberry Pancakes. The sweet and savoury combo is well worth getting out of bed for!

Heck Smoky Chicken Sausage Rashers are available from Asda, priced at £2.75 for a pack of 6.

Fling Thai-Inspired Salad Kit – 150 calories per 1/2 pack

We’ve made it our mission to prove that salads never have to be boring (just check out our top salad recipes article if you don’t believe us!). That’s just one reason we were excited to spot this Fling Thai-Inspired Salad Kit on the shelves at Asda this week.

The colourful medley of pink cabbage, carrot, spinach, apollo lettuce, spring onion and radish comes with bags of flavour – the pack includes sachets of citrus mayonnaise, a sriracha dressing and rice crackers for a little crunch. Add your choice of protein and that’s lunch sorted!

When we have leftover cooked chicken in the fridge, you can be sure our Chopped Thai-Style Chicken Salad is going on the menu. Fresh and fragrant, it’s a riot of flavours, including everything from juicy pineapple and spicy red chillies, to a creamy, rich peanut sauce.

Fling Thai-Inspired Salad Kit is available from Asda, priced at £2.50.

Patak’s Meals In Minutes Potato & Cauliflower Curry – 221 calories per pack

You’ve probably come across Patak’s spice pastes and sauces before, and now they’ve added a few speedy meals to the supermarkets. This Patak’s Meals In Minutes Potato and Cauliflower Curry caught our eye, since it’s only 221 calories for the whole pack – and it microwaves in just 90 seconds!

Medium-spicy, it’s perfect for a busy day in the middle of the week, especially if you add a portion of microwavable rice on the side.

When you have an hour to cook from scratch, our veggie-friendly Cauliflower Madras is a fakeaway favourite that we always recommend. It’s easy to tone down the spice level if you like things on the milder side, but if you like it fiery, don’t be shy with the fresh chillies!

Patak’s Meals In Minutes Potato & Cauliflower Curry is available from Morrisons, priced at £2.50.

ASDA Fajita Chicken – 53 calories per 1/5 pack

If rustling up a batch of fajitas in the middle of the day sounds like too much effort, pop a tub of this Fajita Chicken from Asda in your basket this week. The ready-to-eat mixture includes cooked chicken breast, mixed beans, roasted red peppers, Cheddar, onions and jalapeños in a smoky and spicy sauce.

Bang it straight into a tortilla wrap for a super-easy lunch, or turn it into a flavourful sandwich filling with a kick.

We love using leftover fajita mix to make our Chicken Fajita Pasta. It’s a quick, filling dinner recipe that the whole family can get stuck into – and it’s budget friendly too (in fact, you’ll find it on pages 40-41 of Pinch of Nom: Budget).

ASDA Fajita Chicken is available from Asda, priced at £1.85.

ASDA Raspberry Ripple Flavour Popcorn – 122 calories per 25g serving

You might have tried sweet, salty or even toffee flavoured popcorn, and now there’s Raspberry Ripple Flavour Popcorn at Asda. Always a handy slimming-friendly snack to have in the cupboard, this fruity new offering will keep your sweet tooth happy for just 122 calories per serving.

Whether it’s a film night or a garden party, a bowl of crunchy popcorn won’t last long with a crowd around – especially when it’s an ice cream inspired flavour that you can munch by the handful!

We can’t talk about raspberry ripple without mentioning our Raspberry Ripple Arctic Roll. A low-calorie take on a retro favourite, we’ve made our own tangy raspberry puree to swirl through shop-bought vanilla ice cream. Trust us, it makes it extra-fruity and delicious!

ASDA Raspberry Ripple Flavour Popcorn is available from Asda, priced at £1.00.

Crave Frodough – 113 calories per doughnut

Fancy a doughnut with your cuppa this weekend? These Crave Frodough baked treats are vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free and only 113 calories each!

They come frozen, so you can stick the bag straight into the freezer and grab, reheat and eat one whenever you’re craving something sugary and sweet. Best of all, they only need a few minutes in the air fryer, oven or microwave to warm through.

For anyone who prefers to bake their own goodies, we recently added this Lemon Meringue Pie to our website – and it’s a cracker, even if we do say so ourselves! Instead of pastry, we’ve made a crust of crushed biscuits, which is more than a match for our zingy lemon filling.

Crave Frodough is available from Morrisons, priced at £2.75.

ASDA Sticky & Spicy Chilli, Ginger & Lime Potato Wedges – 156 calories per 1/2 pack

Say goodbye to boring chips! Bring these Sticky and Spicy Chilli, Ginger and Lime Potato Wedges out at BBQs and buffets over the summer and you’ll always be onto a winner.

The skin-on wedges have a chilli, garlic and coriander seasoning, and they come with a sachet of sticky and spicy chilli, ginger and lime sauce to drizzle on when they come out of the oven or air fryer.

Plate up a handful with one of our BBQ Chicken Steaks. We’ve included a choice of flavourings, so there’s an option for every occasion! We reckon these wedges would go down a treat with the Cajun-inspired seasoning…

ASDA Sticky & Spicy Chilli, Ginger & Lime Potato Wedges are available from Asda, priced at £2.50.

Discover In Salt & Pepper Grills Flatties – 126 calories per serving (pan-fried)

No week is complete without a fakeaway night, and these Discover In Salt and Pepper Grills Flatties will bring a taste of your favourite order home for far less money (and far fewer calories) than the local chippy.

The thinly-sliced chicken steaks are ready to cook from frozen, marinated in a Chinese-inspired spicy salt and pepper seasoning. You can grill, air-fry, pan-cook and even barbecue these chicken steaks, then dish them up with your favourite sides.

These Chinese-Style Green Beans are exactly what we mean. Thanks to a lip-smacking combo of chilli, garlic and ginger, you’d never know they’re humble frozen beans that we’ve given the full fakeaway treatment!

Discover In Salt & Pepper Grills Flatties are available from Morrisons, priced at £4.00.

Tesco Finest Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs – 212 calories per 2 hot dogs

A classic hot dog is a summer staple, especially if it’s nice enough to crack out the BBQ. Change things up a bit with these Tesco Finest Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs, and we guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

Each little sausage is made with British pork, blended with applewood smoked bacon and Barber’s farmhouse mature Cheddar cheese, to make sure that every bite knocks your socks off with flavour.

Pop a couple on your plate, alongside a big spoonful of Buffalo Coleslaw. Creamy and crunchy in equal measure, it’s just the thing for serving on the side of all your favourite barbecue foods. A step up from normal coleslaw, it gets its signature flavour from blue cheese and a splash of hot sauce.

Tesco Finest Pork, Bacon & Cheese Mini Hot Dogs are available from Tesco, priced at £4.00 for a pack of 8.

Sweet Freedom Choc Pot Caramel Smooth & Creamy Chocolate Spread – 15 calories per 5g serving

If you’ve followed our recipes for a while now, you might have used Sweet Freedom Choc Shot sauces a few times. Well, now there’s a brand-new calorie-saving way to sweeten up your meals!

This Sweet Freedom Choc Pot Caramel Smooth and Creamy Chocolate Spread is only 15 calories for 5g – which is the perfect amount to spread on a slice of toast, or drizzle onto a stack of pancakes.

Why not use it instead of a higher-calorie spread to make our Chocolate French Toast? The added caramel flavour will take things up a notch, and we can’t think of a better breakfast to kick-start the day!

Sweet Freedom Choc Pot Caramel Smooth & Creamy Chocolate Spread is available from Asda, priced at £3.10.

NEW Aldi Super 6 Fruit and Veg Selection

We love Aldi’s fortnightly selection of fresh fruit and veggies! They choose different items for a special offer where you can pick them up for much less than the normal price.

Here’s the rundown of this week’s Super 6 offering, along with some recipe ideas for you.

Asparagus Tips – 25 calories per 100g

Bursting with nutrients and low in calories, asparagus has a subtle taste and can be cooked in a variety of ways – steam it, grill it or roast it to bring out its nutty notes.

Use it to add a gorgeous pop of green to our Creamy Garlic Prawns recipe. Rich and flavourful, the sauce soaks nicely into a portion of fluffy basmati rice.

Granny Smith Apples – 47 calories per 100g

How do you like your apples? If you prefer them crisp, sharp and sour, make sure you grab a bag of Granny Smiths while they’re included in the Super 6!

Perfect for snacking, you can crunch one with your lunch, or slice them up and make our Cheese and Apple Toasties. The tartness of these green apples is exactly what you need to cut through the creamy, rich, melted cheese.

Satsumas – 41 calories per 100g

Rich in vitamin C, satsumas are always good to have in the fruit bowl for when you need a sweet, citrusy boost.

We love zesty orange flavours, so Chocolate Orange Baked Oats is always a winner in our house. Don’t worry if you don’t have a sweet tooth in the morning! This warming oat dish is just as fluffy, filling and satisfying if you save it for dessert.

White Mushrooms – 22 calories per 100g

Super low in calories and full of goodness, we love adding mushrooms to so many different recipes. They can bulk out your breakfast, add flavour to your lunch or bring some extra nutrition to dinner.

Why not put our Creamy Tarragon Chicken on the menu this week? Chicken and mushrooms are a match made in heaven, especially when they’re simmered in our velvety, herby sauce.

Vine Tomatoes – 20 calories per 100g

Often sweeter and more tender than off-the-vine tomatoes, it’s well worth picking up some of these vine tomatoes while they’re on special offer. Whether you slice them up for a sandwich or salad, or cook them into a dish, they’ll bring rich flavour to your plate.

We love to roast them to really enhance their sweetness. Try using them to top this unmissable Tuscan Chicken Pasta Bake.

Pineapple – 50 calories per 100g

Bursting with vitamin C, pineapple is perfect for adding extra goodness into your meals and snacks. Whether you slice it up to munch on throughout the day or add it to salads and other recipes, it’ll bring freshness and intense sweetness to your plate (we won’t even judge you if you like it on pizza!).

Trust us, you haven’t lived until you’ve tried the refreshing pineapple salsa that’s an essential part of this Pork Carnitas with Pineapple and Mango Salsa.

