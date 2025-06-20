false
You’re gonna need a bigger scope | Astronomy Magazine
Adriano Anfuso, taken from Wincrange, Luxembourg The Shark Nebula (LDN 1235) is a cloud of gas and dust that prowls the constellation Cepheus. Its “body” is dotted by young, blue stars whose light reflects off of the dust. The imager captured this specimen after 16 hours of effort with a 4.2-inch scope in RGB filters.
2025-06-04
2025-06-20
Adriano Anfuso, taken from Wincrange, Luxembourg
