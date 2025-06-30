In a significant move to celebrate Youth month in South Africa and champion sustainable innovation, the third annual ESG Africa Student Innovation Competition has officially opened for entries. This prestigious pan-African initiative aims to unearth and empower the next generation of changemakers by inviting students to submit groundbreaking ideas addressing the continent’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

The competition provides an unparalleled platform for students across Africa to showcase their creativity, engage in critical thinking, and contribute tangible solutions towards building a sustainable and equitable future for the continent.

“Africa’s youth hold the key to our sustainable future,” says Josh Low, competition organiser, SEACon (Sustainability and ESG Africa conference). This year, global consumer internet group, Naspers, will be sponsoring the winners and runner-up prizes. “We are proud to sponsor this year’s ESG Africa Student Innovation Competition as part of our commitment to empowering Africa’s youth. This initiative is an investment in empowering young minds to drive the innovative solutions needed to tackle our environmental, social, and governance challenges”, says Ronell Govender, Global ESG and Sustainability Business Partner at Naspers.

The contest is designed in two phases to foster in-depth analysis and viable solutions:

Phase 1: Proposal Submission Students are invited to submit a concise, one-page proposal outlining their innovative sustainability solution addressing one of the topics listed on the SEACon website

Students are invited to submit a concise, one-page proposal outlining their innovative sustainability solution addressing one of the topics listed on the SEACon website Phase 2: Detailed Essay Development The top five finalists, to be announced by August 28, 2025, will be invited to expand their proposals into detailed essays (2,000 to 3,000 words). Deadline: September 25, 2025

The top five finalists, to be announced by August 28, 2025, will be invited to expand their proposals into detailed essays (2,000 to 3,000 words).

Participants may enter individually or as part of a team, encouraging diverse perspectives and collaborative problem-solving.

Recognition and Rewards:

The culmination of the competition will be a highlight at the Sustainability and ESG Africa Conference & Expo, scheduled to take place from the 15-16 October 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre. The winning individual/team will receive the distinct honour of presenting their project to conference delegates, gaining invaluable exposure and networking opportunities.

Prizes include:

1st Place: R40,000 cash prize and a presentation slot at SEACon

R40,000 cash prize and a presentation slot at SEACon Runner-Up: R20,000 cash prize and tickets to attend the conference.

The ESG Africa Student Innovation Competition serves as a vital stepping stone for Africa’s future leaders in sustainability, providing significant recognition and tangible support to foster the next generation of changemakers.

For more information and to submit entries, please visit: https://esgafricaconference.com/student-innovation-competition/

About Sustainability & ESG Africa Conference & Expo:

The Sustainability and ESG Africa Conference & Expo is a premier event dedicated to advancing environmental, social, and governance practices across the African continent. It brings together industry leaders, policymakers, academics, and innovators to share insights, discuss challenges, and forge collaborations for a sustainable future.