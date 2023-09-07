Google‘s video platform YouTube announced today it is launching two new initiatives for healthcare content creators: AI-enabled Aloud, which dubs videos in various languages, and THE IQ-Creator Program, which expands upon the Tackling Health Equity Through Information Quality (THE-IQ) program established last year.

THE-IQ program aimed to present videos with diverse perspectives and health information from underrepresented communities examining health-related topics.

The IQ-Creator Program, announced today, expands on that initiative with a new endeavor that supports healthcare professionals developing content for underrepresented communities in the U.S., Brazil, Canada and the U.K.

Select content creators will have access to support from YouTube specialists, workshops highlighting YouTube best practices and video production and monetary assistance of up to $10,000 to help with content development. Creators can apply for the program online, and applications are open until Oct. 5.

The company also announced its piloting a program using Aloud, which dubs videos in multiple languages, which the video platform says will allow for broader content accessibility, helping to give more individuals access to quality healthcare information.

YouTube is collaborating with The Journal of the American Medical Association, Osmosis from Elsevier, Mass General Brigham and Global Health Media Project to allow their content to be accessible in Portuguese and Spanish, and the YouTube team and clinicians will work together to review translations. Still, creators will have “ultimate control” over their translated videos.

THE LARGER TREND

In a study performed by KFF earlier this year, researchers analyzed racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare. They concluded, “Black, Hispanic, American Indians and Alaska Native (AIAN), and Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI) people fared worse compared to White people across most examined measures of social determinants of health,” which include factors such as language barriers, socioeconomic status and social support networks.

Other large tech companies have pledged resources to help improve access to care for underserved communities.

Amazon’s ongoing AWS Health Equity Initiative, initially announced in 2021, invests in organizations working on health outcomes for underserved and underrepresented communities.

The program supplies funds to participating organizations focused on addressing social determinants of health, expanding health access to underserved communities or using data to create a more equitable healthcare system. The funded organizations are also provided AWS credits and technical support.