Eating croissants is a national pastime in France, but the French love of dipping them in coffee isn’t acceptable in Britain – ‘or indeed high society anywhere’, according to etiquette expert William Hanson.

William has made a viral Instagram video in which he explains the correct way of eating croissants, and the first point he makes is that ‘you don’t dip the croissant into the coffee’, further explaining to MailOnline Travel: ‘In Britain, or indeed in high society anywhere, we try not to dip food into our drinks.

‘As delicious as a coffee-soaked croissant may be for some, it’s a practice best reserved for when at home. With the curtains closed. Firmly.’

In the clip, William explains that ‘similarly you don’t actually use butter on a croissant’, because ‘it is already buttered’.

Another no-no is using a knife to cut the croissant open.

William says: ‘Instead, you break a bit of the croissant off and add the jam or marmalade onto that piece of croissant, remembering to butter on the plate, and not in the air.’

We asked William if there are any spreads that would be deemed ‘uncouth’ to add to a croissant.

He said: ‘In France, home of the croissant, confitures like strawberry or raspberry jam are preferred. Children may prefer chocolate spreads, but it is best to keep it classic and stick with a jam.’

And should one add a spread to a pain au chocolat?

William said: ‘There is no need to add jams to a pain au chocolat unless one is desperate for an angioplasty.’

Should polite society frown upon eating cereals for breakfast?

William said: ‘Cereals are more modern breakfast items, by comparison, and while not traditional, there is nothing wrong with opting for a breakfast cereal.

‘To add a touch of sophistication, however, never eat from a bowl – even specially marketed “cereal bowls”. Instead, use a swallow, rimmed soup plate. Much more chic.’

And what’s William’s favourite breakfast?

He said: ‘I prefer eggs and some form of meat for breakfast – and if I am feeling indulgent after that, a croissant or pain au chocolat hits the spot.’

