You’ve handled back-to-back meetings, client curveballs, and a never-ending Slack thread—and it’s still not the weekend. If “I could use a drink” is basically your internal monologue, this choose-your-own wine bundle might be the most rewarding thing you’ve done for yourself all month.

You know a good deal when you see one, so how does this sound? For less than $9 each with shipping, you can hand-select every bottle from choices like reds, whites, rosés, dry, sweet, domestic, or international, and have them shipped right to your door. No subscription required.

Redemption is so simple

Start by buying your wine deal here, heading to Swirl Wine Shop’s website, and selecting your 10 bottles. Maybe some cabernet from Chile, a red blend from France, or rosé from Italy? Don’t worry about how much each individual bottle costs, because this voucher will make your total come to $59 no matter what.

Then, head to checkout, enter your voucher code, and pay the $29.95 shipping fee. We know, this sounds kind of like a lot, but each bottle still comes out to less than $9.

Musician Tom Petty said it best with, “The waiting is the hardest part,” as you anticipate the delivery. Make sure you or someone 21 years of age or older will be around to sign for the delivery.

Celebrating Friday nights, landing new clients, or getting through Q4 will be an even bigger treat when you don’t have to overspend on a bottle.

Get wine delivery including 10 bottles for just $59 and $29.95 shipping (reg. $200).

