Yash Raj Films (YRF) is once again on a mission to bring fresh faces to the forefront of Bollywood. Led by Aditya Chopra, the banner renowned for discovering talents like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Anushka Sharma, is gearing up to introduce several new actors in the next two years.

Leading the pack is Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is all set to make his debut with YRF’s Maharaj. The film, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Panday, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 14 June.

Following Junaid’s debut, Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday, will also step into the limelight in a romantic drama under the YRF banner.

Aneet Padda Opposite Ahaan Panday In YRF & Mohit Suri’s Next Teen Love Story

According to a report from Peeping Moon, it has been unveiled that there’s a new addition to Yash Raj Films’ list of fresh talent. Aneet Padda, a 21-year-old newcomer, has been chosen for a big-screen debut opposite Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri’s untitled young love story.

Earlier, it was reported that the actress will be YRF’s next big heroine and has signed a 3-film deal with Aditya Chopra.

Padda, who has previously appeared in supporting roles in Kajol’s Salaam Venky and Nitya Mehra’s Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry, will portray a quintessential YRF heroine in this musical romance. Known for her appearances in television ads for major brands such as Amazon, Nescafe, Cadbury, and Paytm, Padda has caught the eye of YRF, securing a three-film deal with the prestigious banner.

The Film Is Expected To Begin Shooting By This Year & Release In Mid-2025

Her co-star, Ahaan Panday, has been diligently preparing for his Bollywood debut for the past five years. Although his initial project with Ajay Devgn did not materialise, Panday is now ready to embark on his journey in the industry. The film starring Panday and Padda is set to commence production later this year, aiming for a mid-2025 theatrical release.

With a slate of six projects in various stages of production, Yash Raj Films is buzzing with activity. Following Maharaj, the banner’s next major release is War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, slated for an Independence Day 2025 release. Additionally, a spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor is set to begin shooting in August. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 is in the development phase and is expected to start filming early next year.

On the OTT front, YRF is delving into digital content with Vijay 69, directed by Akshay Roy and starring Anupam Kher. They are also producing a period thriller series, Akka, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.

