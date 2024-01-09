YSL co-founder, Trontavius Stevens, has been testifying in the ongoing YSL RICO trial, and his latest testimony included him pointing out both Young Thug and other members of the alleged “gang” collective.

On Monday (January 8), Stevens once again took to the stand where he answered prosecutors’ questions about gang signs and other identifying details of the alleged gang he co-founded.

As part of his plea deal made with the prosecution, Stevens is required to tell the truth in his testimony, according to an analysis by CourtTV. And though Stevens has been mostly uncooperative during his testimony, he ultimately pointed out Young Thug and “other members of the YSL, Young Slime Life, gang,” at the request of the prosecutor.

Check out the tense testimony below:

YSL co-founder points out Young Thug & other members of YSL “gang” in court pic.twitter.com/T9szR0TDaJ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 9, 2024

Last Monday (January 1), just one day ahead of his scheduled return to the courtroom for the continuation of the YSL RICO trial, Thugger plugged the brand ‘Act Normal.’

“If you support me then… you know the rest,” he wrote, with a link to the brand’s website.

Despite his seemingly cheerful spirits which included partnering with an Atlanta church for a Christmas toy drive, the YSL RICO trial has been plagued by drama.

Last month, the trial was delayed after one of Thugger’s co-defendants was stabbed while in jail.

On December 12, court reporter Meghann Cuniff confirmed that the trial had been put on hold until January 2, 2024 while the defendant, Shannon Stillwell, recovered from the attack.

“Young Thug’s RICO trial is on hold until Jan. 2,” she wrote on social media. “This after his co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in jail. Judge Glanville told the jury yesterday there was a medical issue. Today he told them, ‘Unfortunately that medical issue still exists.’”

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Stillwell was stabbed by inmate Willie Brown, who’s been in jail without bond for almost 3 1/2 years,” Cuniff added.

related news Lil Baby Responds To Young Thug’s Dad Telling Him To ‘STFU’ About Gunna December 22, 2023

Stillwell’s attorney, Max Schardt, gave a statement to WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden that said: “Our first concern is Shannon’s health, and we hope to speak to him shortly. I will provide any more additional details when appropriate. Thank you.”

Stillwell, who was arrested alongside Young Thug and 27 others in May 2022, was previously stabbed in July 2022, according to jail officials.

He faces several charges including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The trial is expected to last upwards of a year.