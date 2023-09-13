Atlanta, GA –

YSL Polo, a member of Young Thug’s Young Slime Life collective, has had his charges dropped and will no longer be a defendant in the YSL RICO trial following his separate murder conviction.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, prosecutor Adriane Love revealed on Tuesday (September 12) that the District Attorney’s office is no longer pursuing the two counts against Polo (born Cordarius Dorsey).

The 33-year-old was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and conspiracy to commit a crime, per the May 2022 indictment.

There are now just seven defendants left in the YSL RICO case, down from its original figure of 28. Several other cases have been severed in recent months, while numerous defendants — including Gunna, controversially — have taken plea deals.

Polo was found guilty last week of the January 2020 murder of 44-year-old Xavier Turner, which was caught on camera.

The video evidence of Polo shooting and killing Turner at Old National Village Discount Mall in College Park, Georgia, was reportedly key evidence in securing the conviction.

The YSL member had already been sentenced to life in prison for a separate murder, which he participated in back in 2019.

With Polo possibly facing two life sentences without parole, Love decided to move forward in the YSL case without him “in the interest of judicial economy and efficiency.”

“I’m a little disappointed that it took the state nine months to realize this is a major waste of taxpayer dollars,” said Polo’s attorney, Chadha Jimenez. “Mr. Dorsey should have never been part of this. He was already serving a life sentence without parole.”

YSL Polo previously made headlines earlier this month thanks to a video that showed him acting “crazy” in court, which prompted Young Thug’s attorney to request his removal from the rest of the YSL RICO defendants.

related news Young Thug Optimistic About Regaining Freedom In Text Convo With His Nephew August 23, 2023

During the court hearing, which took place before Judge Ural Garrett, Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel could be seen looking perplexed as Polo jerked his head and arms around violently.

“Jeffery Williams, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby files this motion to sever parties in the above-referenced case,” read Steel’s motion. “In support of this Motion, Mr. Williams shows as follows. Mr. Williams is innocent of all charges in the above-referenced indictment.

“Mr. Dorsey, a co-indictee, has displayed unprofessional and unacceptable conduct in Court, in the presence of this Honorable Court, as announced on the Record on Thursday, August 31, 2023.”

As for Young Thug, the rapper remains behind bars awaiting trial after having his fourth bond request denied in July. It’s likely he’ll remain in jail until well into next year given the drawn-out jury selection process and continual delays in the case.

He faces eight charges, including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as a string of drug and weapons offenses.