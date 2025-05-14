YSRCP MLC and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after recently resigning from her post and party, BJP sources said. Khanam reached the state BJP state office here, where she was formally welcomed by state party president and Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari, a press release from BJP said.

“Khanam joining the BJP reflects a major shift and strengthens our commitment to inclusive leadership,” Purandeswari said in the release.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav and other BJP leaders were present and welcomed Khanam’s decision to join the saffron party.

Purandeswari emphasised BJP’s watch word ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, development for all) saying that the party “delivers welfare beyond caste and religion, especially focusing on the underprivileged and marginalised sections,” the release said.

She added that minorities’ trust in BJP is growing, and praised Prime Minister Modi’s decisive leadership in tackling terrorism and strengthening national interests through bold governance.