Yukmouth is recovering after recently falling through a hole on stage while performing, suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung that left him unable to talk.

The Bay Area native was a guest on the Murder Master Music Show in a new episode published on Saturday (September 2), where he discussed the incident and its aftermath.

“I’m still recovering, still getting through it,” he explained. “Nasty rib and lung injury. I’m getting over it and feel a lot better able to be a little immobilized. Ribs take like six to eight months to heal.”

He continued: “I’m still going through the healing process. Everything looks way better than when it happened. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t talk.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Luniz rapper explained what happened. “I took a fall through a hole in the stage at a performance,” he said of the July incident. “I cracked my ribs and punctured my lungs. I fell on a metal ladder, hit my ribs on the ladder and fell through the hole in the stage.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

Last month, Yukmouth squashed his beef with longtime collaborator Mistah F.A.B. – and it was all inspired by the hospitalization from his injuries.

Yuk and Mistah F.A.B. ran into a few issues after the former interviewed JT The Bigga Figga following an altercation the pair had at F.A.B.’s Dope Era clothing store a few years ago.

The Oakland native explained on his Smoke-A-Lot Radio show last year that JT had been “going off” about the situation during their aforementioned interview. Some, including F.A.B., thought JT’s feelings about F.A.B. mirrored Yukmouth’s simply because the interview had been hosted on his platform.

Yukmouth and the “Summer Time” rapper were reportedly not speaking to each other following these issues, but after the former’s recent injury, which required surgery, Yuk posted on Instagram a phone call he had with Mistah F.A.B. during which the pair finally made amends.

“Get over it, my n-gga! I don’t know what the fuck happened, get over it! Please,” Yukmouth pleaded. “We had some shit that happened like three years ago, get over it, bro. We past that, man. Salute to you, [we all] talk shit about you, good shit. Get over the shit, boy. Period.”

He continued: “When n-ggas got money, n-ggas shouldn’t be worried about nothing else but getting money, right? That’s what you been on, right? So why even worry about it. Come on.”

F.A.B. replied: “I ain’t worried about that shit. As long as you good, man.”

KXNG Crooked, Pete Rock, Celly Cel and Napoleon and Young Noble from 2Pac’s former group, Tha Outlawz, all left supportive comments underneath Yukmouth’s post.