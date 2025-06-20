Members of the Yukon Liberal Party have chosen their next leader and the territory’s next premier: businessman Mike Pemberton.

“We are here tonight as part of a proud, and strong Liberal movement that is rooted in community. Compassion. And the belief that we can work together to build a brighter future for all Yukoners,” Pemberton said.

Pemberton narrowly won by 14 votes. Out of a total of 873 votes, Pemberton received 442, while fellow candidate Doris Bill received 429.

Pemberton has been involved with the federal and territorial Liberals for more than 20 years. He was the spokesperson for Ranj Pillai’s campaign when the current premier and party leader ran uncontested for the Yukon Liberal Party leadership.

He also previously owned a furniture store in downtown Whitehorse. He’s served on the Whitehorse and Yukon chambers of commerce, the Yukon Development Corporation and the board of Yukon Energy.

Pemberton is now premier-designate until a swearing-in ceremony.

Once sworn in, Pemberton will serve as the territory’s 11th premier until the next general election, which must happen before November 3.

More to come.