Yung Bleu has made an earnest attempt to get back in his wife’s good graces after recently admitting that he flew out another woman out while married.

On Tuesday (September 5), the Mobile, Alabama native took to Twitter and issued a heartfelt apology to his wife, Tiemeria, for his infidelity in hopes that he’ll regain her trust.

“I would like to publicly apologize to my wife,” he began. “I will never get on the internet and bash you no matter what you say out of hurt. Your such a good woman. Solid. Rare. and I love and appreciate you.”

He continued: “It’s alot that this industry bring. Its a fast life. And Sometimes as men we fall short of what’s right! But I’ll never be stupid enough to lose what’s best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow.

“Giving everything else to God from here back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything [flexed bicep emoji].”

Bleu’s wife has yet to publicly respond to his apology, which has since been deleted.

The drama between Yung Bleu and his wife began earlier this month when she tore into him on social media after learning of his alleged infidelity.

In a series of scathing Instagram Story posts, the beauty entrepreneur ridiculed Bleu’s manhood, claiming he has a “short ass dick” that “don’t nobody wanna lick on.”

“N-gga stay tryna fly bitches out don’t nobody wanna lick on that short ass dick,” she wrote. “Y’all can have his desperate bitch ass big teeth ass that hoe not lying on yo dirty ass bitch.

“Sissy bitch … Then got the nerve to put somebody on that 1800’s ass plane wings bout to fly off that bitch I’m embarrassed so now I’m finna embarrass you bitch.”

She added in a follow-up post: “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.”

Tiemeria’s outburst came after a TikTok user named @tenommmm posted a 10-minute video in which she claimed that Yung Bleu had flown her out.

The alleged rendezvous wasn’t exactly one to remember, though, as she called the Moon Boy hitmaker a “weirdo” and said he “wasted her time.”

The following day, Bleu confirmed that he had indeed flown the woman out while airing his own grievances with their meet-up.

“I let u be a tag along fa the day true,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “But U went back home in a Uber with hunger pains cuz you was loud and Hygiene wasn’t up to my standards. Had a lil’ smell that engulfed the plane. Nails dirty, shoes two sizes too big with a lil’ dust on em. So yea.

“U was a link up that turned to a side kick that day cuz I was being respectful and Ain’t wanna send you back and hurt ya feelings. Ain’t get no dick or no vibes tho. Hope u enjoyed ya stay tho lil’ mama.”

Bleu continued his tirade on Twitter, writing: “I be quiet in my lil bubble dnt come bothering me then when I tell the truth act like I’m clout chasing never needed clout im telling the truth never said it was a [pussy] smell.

But her clothes had a smell that manifested through the whole plane. Idk if it was mildew or what. That’s why I acted like I did u came to social media 6 months later for answer and u got it. I would kept that to myself cuz I’m 100.”