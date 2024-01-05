Yung Bleu has announced that he’s finally ready to unveil Moon Boy University to the world to offer a wide variety of services to all sorts of creators — including influencers.

In a press release shared with HipHopDX, it was revealed that the Mobile, Alabama native invested nearly $3 million of his own money into the project, which boasts a facility overing 24,000 square feet, and offers marketing, distribution, and management services for both artists and influencers.

“Many influencers have a great following, but sometimes we lack the resources to create a professional production,” he said in a statement. “Professional production costs. They have amazing ideas, [and] we come in on the content development side to where okay, you got the following. You got ideas, you just need to have the backing. We’ll shoot whatever you want to do. Let’s come up with cool ideas with our creative and marketing team, and actually produce.”

He continued: “You’re not giving in to what the major label would want. On the other side, another agency will connect you to stuff, but they’re not really touchable. Not only do we have branding, but we have a hub to where you can come down and meet with our team in person. All other creators. Our team is tangible and touchable, that’s what sets us apart.”

In addition to providing opportunities for both musicians and influencers, Yung Bleu also promised to invest more than a million dollars of his own money into content production over the next two years.

First announced in August 2022, Bleu revealed in February of last year that the project had just been completed.

In addition to multiple recording studios, MBU also includes a bowling alley, a basketball court, a pool, a sauna, a massage area, meeting rooms, bunk beds for the homies, a master suite, a gym, a theater, an area to cook in and a roof top bar.

“It’s official! This what I been working on !” Bleu captioned his virtual tour. “My label @moonboyuniv Headquarters/Studio opens in April located the Atl area . and we looking for TALENT and Staff! TAG a artist, Producer , Writer, filmmaker I should sign to my company!”

He continued: “Watch how we take this Moon Boy Brand global I also wanna make this space available for artist creators to book and get a crazy vibe while y’all being creative ! Something I wish they had at most studios . STAY TUNED.”