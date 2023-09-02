Yung Bleu has confirmed he did indeed fly a woman out to him despite being married – just after his wife blasted him for the incident.

Bleu’s wife, Tiemeria, tore into her hubby on social media on Thursday (August 31) after learning of his alleged infidelity. Her outburst came after a TikTok user named @tenommmm posted a 10-minute video in which she claimed that the rapper had flown her out.

Responding to the drama on Twitter on Friday (September 1), Bleu confirmed his actions – while also dissing the other woman in the process.

“I let u be a tag along fa the day true,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “But U went back home in a Uber with hunger pains cuz you was loud and Hygiene wasn’t up to my standards. Had a lil’ smell that engulfed the plane. Nails dirty, shoes two sizes too big with a lil’ dust on em. So yea.

He continued: “U was a link up that turned to a side kick that day cuz I was being respectful and Ain’t wanna send you back and hurt ya feelings. Ain’t get no dick or no vibes tho. Hope u enjoyed ya stay tho lil’ mama.”

You can view the post below.

Shortly after, the Philadelphia woman hit back with another TikTok video.

“He has no receipts so he said this,” she captioned it with laughing emojis. “I have 1 question if I stunk why when I left you was still texting my phone tryna still be cool with me? If I stunk why are you on my blocklist?”

Bleu replied on Twitter, writing, “I be quiet in my lil bubble dnt come bothering me then when I tell the truth act like I’m clout chasing never needed clout im telling the truth never said it was a [pussy] smell. But her clothes had a smell that manifested through the whole plane. Idk if it was mildew or what.”

He continued: “That’s why I acted like I did u came to social media 6 months later for answer and u got it. I would kept that to myself cuz I’m 100.”

As for his wife, she claimed she was planning the divorce in her response the day prior.

“N-gga stay tryna fly bitches out don’t nobody wanna lick on that short ass dick,” she wrote. “‘all can have his desperate bitch ass big teeth ass that hoe not lying on yo dirty ass bitch.

“Sissy bitch … Then got the nerve to put somebody on that 1800’s ass plane wings bout to fly off that bitch I’m embarrassed so now I’m finna embarrass you bitch.”

She added in a follow-up post: “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.”