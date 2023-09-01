Yung Bleu has been put on blast by his wife after allegedly flying out another woman to spend time with him.

Bleu’s wife, Tiemeria, tore into her rapper hubby on social media on Thursday (August 31) after learning of his alleged infidelity.

In a series of scathing Instagram Story posts, the beauty entrepreneur ridiculed Bleu’s manhood, claiming he has a “short ass dick” that “don’t nobody wanna lick on.”

“N-gga stay tryna fly bitches out don’t nobody wanna lick on that short ass dick,” she wrote. “‘all can have his desperate bitch ass big teeth ass that hoe not lying on yo dirty ass bitch.

“Sissy bitch … Then got the nerve to put somebody on that 1800’s ass plane wings bout to fly off that bitch I’m embarrassed so now I’m finna embarrass you bitch.”

She added in a follow-up post: “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.”

Tiemeria’s outburst came after a TikTok user named @tenommmm posted a 10-minute video in which she claimed that Yung Bleu had flown her out.

The alleged rendezvous wasn’t exactly one to remember, though, as she called the Moon Boy hitmaker a “weirdo” and said he “wasted her time.”

“If you’re a weirdo, I’m gonna treat you like exactly the fuck you are — which is a weirdo,” she began in her lengthy rant, which included screenshots of their conversations. “He slides in my DMs and he tried to talk to me and he wasted my muthafuckin’ time.

“He told me that he was doing a soundtrack for Power in New York and that he wanted me to come with him … He tells me he wants my hair to look [a certain way], so he goes and pays [$500] for my hair.”

She continued: “I’m on the PJ; why the fuck he don’t say nothing to me? He don’t acknowledge me, don’t give me a hug, don’t say, ‘Yo what’s up?’… He didn’t introduce nobody to me, so I’m just sitting there looking like, ‘Um, okay.’ He didn’t offer a bitch a beverage!

“So I ask him, ‘Yo Bleu, what’s the reason for you to brought me out here?’ Because I saw in his phone I was under ‘Philly Stylist.’ I said, ‘Yo Bleu, what am I here for?’ This muthafucka gon’ tell me, ‘It gotta be a reason why I had brought you out here?’

“Bitch, what the fuck do you have me out here for?! You think I’m some groupie that’s gonna follow you around while you do absolutely fucking nothing?”

Tenom said that after dinner they attended a New York Knicks game, but Yung Bleu told her to sit away from him in case the cameras caught them together and he didn’t want his wife — who he married in 2021 — to find out.

The woman ended up ditching Bleu and instead spent the night with a girlfriend. However, she tried again to talk to him weeks later and they continued to text, but in the end, she was only further convinced that he’s a “weirdo.”

Yung Bleu has yet to respond to the allegations. He is currently on the road as part of his Love Scars Tour, which kicked off last week.