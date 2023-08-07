Yung Joc has mourned the death of his mother, who lost her long battle with lung cancer over the weekend.

The Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram on Sunday (August 6) to share the devastating news and fondly remembered his mother Ms. Vicky while thanking her for letting him help her during her final moments.

“I don’t have much to say,” Yung Joc wrote in the caption. “Thank you for all of life’s lessons and blessings…. Such a real 1…. you waited on me today and allowed me to pray with you and you took your last breath……. We had some laughs and we cried together along the way.”

He went on to say: “I am at peace Momma……. thank you for allowing me & squirt to help you fight…. thank you thank you. I hope I made you proud momma.”

Joc also posted a video that shows him by his mother’s bedside, laughing and sharing a heartwarming moment together.

Ms. Vicky had previously revealed to her son that her cancer was incurable during an episode of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta last year. “Only thing they can do is treat it,” she explained to her son and his partner Kendra Robinson.

Joc’s mother’s death comes after he expressed back in May that he was having a difficult time, criticizing the “wicked” world for all its evil deeds.

“Raw Emotions…….,” he began. “No hiding behind facades…….Can I cry in front of the world? Why amI crying. This world is such a wicked place at times…. Our kids are dying before they can live in these streets… Our homes are filled with hate because it’s all around us.. Destruction is prevalent…. drugs are running rampant in our community……”

He continued: “So many are confused…. Ascension is a necessity…….. Let it out in front of the world…….. do you ever feel like just letting it all out? Some will laugh and that’s expected… Some will tap in to see if I’m ok and that’s appreciated….. I begging for mercy on all of us no soul unaccounted for…. I Love You [praying hands].”

Soulja Boy was one of a few friends to come to Joc’s aid. “You got this,” he wrote. “Stay strong [muscle emoji] and focused. Crying doesn’t make you weak not being able to express yourself does.”