Yung Miami fans are calling the City Girls rapper out for being a bit of a hypocrite following her P.S.A. to leave her father alone.

Miami first posted a video of her father cutting up on the dance floor at a family party on Saturday (August 26) – resulting in a lot of admirers in the comments. So much so, the Florida native hopped on Instagram Live to tell everyone to simmer down.

“Y’all stop inquiring about my dad because then I’m finna have to be cussing y’all asses out,” Miami said. “And I ain’t got time to be doing all that wit y’all hoes so just leave my daddy alone. Y’all don’t like older men anyway, ain’t it? Like, just leave my daddy alone.”

Fans in the comments were quick to note she recently dated Diddy, who is a father many times over — and old enough to be her father too.

“So you the only one who can mess with somebody daddy??” one person wrote, while another added: “Not the Puff calling the Diddy black.”

Fans also noted how this contradicts her previous City Girl tips. “Not you out here raising these city girls telling them to act bad fuckin with somebody’s daddy but want yo daddy off limits,” someone said with a laughing emoji. “Sis they about to run his pockets like you taught them too.”

Despite their breakup, Yung Miami recently declared this summer the last one she’ll spend “outside” as she’s ready to get serious with someone.

“I’m ready to be in a relationship and love again,” she wrote on Twitter last month. “This was my last summer being outside!”

The 29-year-old spoke about her relationship with the Bad Boy Records mogul in an interview with The Cutback in April, saying that she doesn’t regret being so open about their “situation.”

“I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am. We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me,” she said of them being so public about their romance.

The interviewer then asked if they were still together, to which Miami replied: “No.”

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” she continued. “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”