Yung Miami has taken the “new era” of men to task for feeling a type of way about her success.

The City Girl took to X/Twitter on Saturday (December 30) to send her New Year’s wishes to men who have been “praying on her downfall,” before launching into a tirade about how she had men’s “dick in a bunch” about her podcast.

“You know you that bitch when N-GGAS praying on your downfall,” she tweeted. “I expect that from bitches cause that’s what bitches do, but yall niggas LOL YALL SOME PUSSY N-GGAS!!!! I got tender dick niggas dick in bunch bout a podcast [crying laughing emoji] talking down on a bitch that’s 29!! ((29)) AHHHHHHHHHHHH! Put on your seatbelt bitch!!

“N-ggas not outside in the field no more they online chatting like a bitch [sobbing emojis],” she wrote. “ugh I hate this new era of men! OMGGGG what happen to n-ggas that don’t talk no more?!”

I really wanna be positive in 2024.

Though Yung Miami didn’t mention any names in her rant, she seemed to be indirectly addressing Joe Budden, who recently said that he was nothing short of delighted that her podcast, Caresha Please, appeared to be nearing its end.

Budden pulled up on the Need to Know Podcast crew earlier this month, where he dished on a slew of topics including Yung Miami’s podcast. After revealing that he thinks the popular REVOLT show is finished, he gleefully joked about its host receiving any more awards.

“She might not see another list in her life,” Budden began. “I was thinking about that on the way here because I love her show so much. I do. I love her and I love her show. I think she good. I think it’s needed for that. When we getting another one of those again?”

The rapper-turned-podcast host proceeded to sing along to his own edition of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” mid-sentence.

He then continued: “I love when a two-time award-winner — I love when they just it’s over now. She won the award two years in a row. Now I don’t care about that stuff. However, you know when there’s a glitch in the matrix. Yeah, get the fuck out of here.”

Caresha Please took home the prize for Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Awards in 2022 and 2023, which some speculated came because of her ties to Diddy and REVOLT.

This year’s win came over heavyweights such as Drink Champs, The Breakfast Club, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and The Joe Budden Podcast.