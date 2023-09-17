Yung Miami has called her haters bluff and explained she’s not the one — as she has better things to do with her time than to play games — to lie about her bedroom shenanigans with her ex-Diddy.

On Saturday (September 16), shortly after Diddy’s appearance on Apple Music, to promote his new LP The Love Album: Off the Grid, in which she made bold claims about Love’s sex drive, Caresha appeared to become the target of online criticism with viewers claiming she was chasing clout.

“This lady lying through her teeth [laughing emoji],” rattled off one fan, responding to a clip from Diddy’s Apple Music takeover where Yung Miami can be seen commenting on her former flame’s out-of-control sex drive.

“Baby let me tell you all something this n-gga don’t go to sleep. You gotta be energized, you gotta be charged up like a Tesla,” said Caresha. Adding, “t’s definitely giving no sleep.”

Upon getting wind of the slight, the “Good Love” recording artist took to Twitter where she questioned fans on her motive. “What I gotta lie fa?? To who? Why fa what reason do I have to lie????? Please I really want to know,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

“Who tf acting? Bitch I’m grown,” she added in a separate thread. “Ya’ll so fucking delusional it’s sick! Why do 2 grown ass ppl gotta get on the internet & “act” like we doing something [confused emoji] who for what!???” she concluded in a separate tweet.

Yung Miami and Diddy’s relationship has certainly been the talk of the town this week, with the rumor mill buzzing that there’s potentially a baby on board, following Caresha’s appearance at the MTV VMAs.

A rumor Diddy himself was happy to shut down during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Caresha be throwing ya’ll for a spin. I’m telling you right now Caresha be having fun. It be like a video game to her,” the Bad Boy mogul responded to DJ Envy’s inquiry, before asking: “Is your wife pregnant?”

“Ayo, playboy. I’ma tell you as men, I don’t talk about my relationships with nobody like that,” added Puff.

Following an awkward exchange where Diddy playfully poked fun at Envy’s inability to take a joke — stemming from the ongoing drama surrounding his wife Gia Casey and Tyrese — the pair appeared to makeup and hugged it out.