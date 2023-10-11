Yung Miami has opened up about why thinking about the release of the City Girls‘ 2020 album still triggers her.

Miami was recently brought to tears thinking back to the group’s City On Lock album. It was released during a tragic time in her life which saw the murder of her ex-boyfriend Jai Wiggins, father to her now pre-teen son.

“Whenever I think about that [album], it just make me depressed,” she told JT in a clip Miami posted on Instagram, shot at New York City’s Quad Studios. “Like when I go to try to think about that time. The album had to be rolled out at that time. So when you said that, that would be a triggering point that’ll make me cry.”

JT responded: “I feel like for death, it be a never-ending cycle.”

Miami continued, “Me, personally, I get worse over time. For me because I got a child, it’s every time a holiday come. Him going to football practice will be triggering for me. Just to imagine the person not having their father.”

Later in the exchange, it seems Yung Miami is teasing the next album being on the horizon for the City Girls. Watch the clip below.

City On Lock arrived in June 2020 with features Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Lil Durk and more. Wiggins was shot and killed just days before the record’s release.

“Babies 1st words are DADA & that’s what you are a FATHER to Jai,” Miami wrote at the time, commemorating Wiggins and his relationship with their child.

“You & Jai is peanut butter & jelly always together one thing about you, you don’t play about your son! So humble, quiet & uplifting. I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you.”

Last year, Miami reflected on being forced to shoot a music video with Doja Cat while Wiggins was on his “deathbed.”

“I filmed pussy talk video while my baby daddy was on his death bed,” she tweeted. “I cried so hard and long between scenes one of the hardest days of my life.”