Yung Miami took some time amid her back and forth with Akademiks this week to let critics know her Caresha Please brand is doing more than just fine.

In a since-deleted post on Twitter/X on Tuesday (January 16), the City Girls rapper shared a screenshot of sales totaling $1million for just this month so far.

The site she took the sceengrab from appears to have been Shopify, where she sells the Resha Roulette drinking game she popularized on her podcast as well as other merchandise.

“I guess this is what failing in life look like,” she captioned alongside a smiley face — which could be in response to Ak claiming she doesn’t make anywhere near as much money as he does during their online spat.

Apart from her back and forth with Akademiks — which was recently reignited after Yung Miami called the media personality “a bitch” in a snippet of an upcoming song — the Florida native has been facing a ton of criticism over her Caresha Please podcast.

The show took home the prize for Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Awards in 2022 and 2023. The most recent win came over heavyweights such as Drink Champs, The Breakfast Club, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and The Joe Budden Podcast — and it led to people speculating she won simply because of her ties to Diddy and REVOLT.

In an interview shortly afterward, Joe Budden was nothing short of delighted that Caresha Please appeared to be nearing its end following the recent allegations against Diddy.

Budden pulled up on the Need to Know Podcast in December, where he dished on a slew of topics including Yung Miami’s podcast. After revealing that he thinks the popular REVOLT show is finished, he gleefully joked about its host receiving any more awards.

Seemingly addressing Budden without naming names in a New Year’s post, Miami sent her New Year’s wishes to men who have been “praying on her downfall,” before launching into a tirade about how she had men’s “dick in a bunch” about Caresha Please.

“You know you that bitch when N-GGAS praying on your downfall,” she tweeted. “I expect that from bitches cause that’s what bitches do, but yall n-ggas LOL YALL SOME PUSSY N-GGAS!!!! I got tender dick n-ggas dick in bunch bout a podcast [crying laughing emoji] talking down on a bitch that’s 29!! ((29)) AHHHHHHHHHHHH! Put on your seatbelt bitch!!”

“N-ggas not outside in the field no more they online chatting like a bitch [sobbing emojis],” she added. “Ugh I hate this new era of men! OMGGGG what happen to n-ggas that don’t talk no more?!”

Yung Miami has yet to reveal whether Caresha Please will be returning for another season, however.