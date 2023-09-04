Yungeen Ace‘s recently-leaked social security number has apparently led fans to keep signing him up for the army – much to his displeasure.

In a social media post last month, the rapper’s longtime enemy Julio Foolio shared a clip of Ace, claiming that it showcased him “snitching.” Ace refuted the claims and then took to Instagram Live to show off the paperwork to prove he wasn’t a snitch – but accidentally exposed his SSN in the process, which fans took note of.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday (September 3), Ace pleaded for fans to stop using the digits to sign him up for the army. “Aye on some real shit bruh, I’ma tell you this right now – stop signing me up for the fucking army, bruh!” he said. “Real shit. Stop doing that shit!”

You can view the clip below:

Yungeen Ace begs fans to stop “signing him up for the Army” after his SSN leaks https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/B8ARk5UvLQ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 4, 2023

Another foe of Yungeen Ace’s was the late JayDaYoungan, though the pair had been friends for years prior to his passing. The two rappers appeared to have not been on speaking terms when Jay tragically passed away, according to a post by Ace.

“Damn I wasn’t even gone come post Brudda cause this shit been eating me in the inside cause we wasn’t seeing eye to eye bout some shit we could of rekindled,” he wrote. “I wanted to Kall you so bad Brudda it was just our pride in the way dawg we was better den that shit we was going thru shit was so little damn la Brudda.”

He continued: “I hate even going thru this shit again and again all my love go out to yo family yuno I love them like They mines they always treated me like family I always been in yo corner.

“I always wanted you to win Brudda no matter what it was I wish I could call you Brudda I’ll trade all these memories in just to make 1 more new one with you @jaydayoungan I’m lost hurt broken twin I love you foreva!”

JayDaYoungan and Yungeen Ace came into the rap game together around 2018. The following year they linked up for joint project Can’t Speak On It.

JayDaYoungan (real name Javorius Scott) was shot and killed outside his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana in July last year. He was just 24 years old.

Despite the apparent static, Yungeen Ace later got a tattoo in homage of his late friend – getting a “Forever 23” tattoo to represent Jay’s “23 Island.”