A Korean American Columbia University student, who is a legal permanent U.S. resident and has participated in pro-Palestinian protests, cannot be detained by federal immigration officials for now as she fights the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump over attempts to deport her, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Yunseo Chung, 21, has lived in the U.S. since she was seven, and sued the Trump administration on Monday to prevent her deportation. Her legal team was informed this month that her lawful permanent resident status was being revoked, according to court records in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Trump has pledged to deport foreign pro-Palestinian protesters and has accused them of supporting Hamas militants, of posing hurdles for U.S. foreign policy and of being antisemitic.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights with antisemitism and support for Hamas. Human rights advocates condemn the government’s moves.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged Chung engaged in concerning conduct, including when she was previously arrested by police during a protest at Barnard College that DHS termed “pro-Hamas.”

Chung has not yet been arrested by federal officials. Immigration agents made multiple visits to her residences looking for her.

Order preventing detainment

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against the government that prevents Chung from being detained, court records showed.

Actions against Chung form part of a pattern of government efforts against pro-Palestinian voices critical of Israel’s military assault on Gaza, her lawsuit said.

Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested this month and is legally challenging his detention, is also a lawful permanent resident. Trump, without evidence, accused Khalil of supporting Hamas, which Khalil denies.

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian studying at Georgetown University, was detained last week. A federal judge barred Suri’s deportation.

U.S. officials have asked Cornell University student Momodou Taal to turn himself in, his attorneys say, adding his visa was being revoked.