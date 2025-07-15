Flights were grounded at Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after what airport officials are describing as a “security incident.”

In a statement, YVR says the incident involved a small private aircraft. The airport says police responded, the aircraft landed safely, and one person was taken into custody. CBC News has contacted the RCMP for details.

The airport says flights are now operating as usual; however, there may still be some delays. Travellers are being advised to check their flight status directly with airlines.

