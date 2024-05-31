Zac Lomax is still just 24 but his State of Origin debut has been a long time coming.

When you’re a star on the junior rep scene to the extent that Brad Fittler himself nicknames you “The Gifted One”, when you’re playing in a sudden-death semi-final in just your second start in first grade, when everything about football seems to come so easily it’s only natural for everyone to be waiting for you to take the next step.

Expectation has always been a part of the Zac Lomax experience. Ever since he debuted back in 2018 it’s been impossible to see the things he does well – like the no-look offloads, or the damaging carries, or the spectacular aerial play – and not want more of it.

Sometimes, that’s weighed Lomax down. Now, on the cusp of his maiden New South Wales jersey after a positional switch to the wing, he doesn’t let it anymore.

“To be honest, I don’t buy into any of it. It comes, it goes, you have a good game and people love you, you have a bad game and people question you. That’s rugby league,” Lomax said.

“My support network is outstanding, everything else is just part and parcel of rugby league and when you stop playing footy everyone forgets.

“You just take it as it comes, it doesn’t bother me at all.”

There were times when these sorts of accolades felt inevitable for Lomax. There was many a junior New South Wales side through the years for his age group that looked to have two sure-thing, can’t miss, bet your life they make it type prospects.

Payne Haas was one and Lomax was the other. In 2017, in a side coached by Fittler, they teamed up to lead NSW Under 18s to a 35-28 victory over a Queensland side that contained Ronaldo Mulitalo, Murray Tualagi, Tom Gilbert and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

Lomax set up a try with one of those no-look offloads that soon became his trademark and kicked the go-ahead field goal in the final minutes.

“I loved being a part of it. Wearing that jersey is the pinnacle, I pinched myself every time,” Lomax said.

Those early days were full of high times. Just over a year later, he made his second and third NRL starts in knockout semi-finals for St George Illawarra – in the latter game, a bitter clash with South Sydney, he marked up on Greg Inglis himself.

The Dragons lost that night in a 13-12 epic but Lomax held his own, staring the legend in the eye without blinking.

Higher honours always seemed to be his calling and after Lomax made the extended Blues squad for the 2020 Origin series everything was happening like it was supposed to. The prodigy was realising his potential, the prince was becoming a king.

But the crown can lie very heavy and Lomax’s journey from there to here, to the place he’s always meant to be, has been far from linear.

The four years since have had ups and downs as St George Illawarra has struggled for success and Lomax has tried to find consistency and to put a saddle on his seemingly limitless gifts. It’s not easy to be chosen for greatness and a destiny is a hell of a thing to carry.

He’s copped a few knocks, but this year’s move to the wing has Lomax playing busier. He’s running the ball more often and more effectively than ever before and his goal-kicking success rate has jumped 10 per cent from last year.

He is playing more consistently and efficiently while retaining his gift for the spectacular, like a high-flying take or a booming two-point field goal. He’s using what he’s always had to start becoming what he’s always promised to be.

There are past years where Lomax’s positional switch, or his impending exit from the Dragons to Parramatta, would have been too much for him to shake off.

But things are different now. Lomax is older and a fair bit wiser. As such, he’s not taking a single day of any of this for granted.

“I understand different aspects of the game. We’ve had a lot of different coaches at the Dragons, a lot of change,” Lomax said.

“I’ve grown a lot as a person, I’ve seen a lot more of life and rugby league. I get to wake up and live the dream every day, so how could you not love what you do?

“I see my best mates every day, I get to do something I’ve wanted to do since I was kid. You have to take it as it comes, everything comes quickly and goes fast, you just have to ride the rollercoaster of rugby league.

“This time it was the nerves that were different (to 2020). I’m actually playing this time, I’ll be catching the footy and everything else. It’s really happening.”

Lomax has always had the possibility of a great rugby league destiny before him, ever since he was back home in Temora.

That’s where it all began, where the whispers first came in that there was a kid out there who could do anything and everything, the kind of player who could fly right to the top and stay there.

The Blues looms large in Lomax’s memories of home. Origin is a big deal in Temora, and always has been for Lomax and his family. For him, that’s what’s been best of all since he got the fateful call from Michael Maguire that he’d represent his state on the biggest stage.

“It’s very passionate, I remember it clear as day. One of my best mates went for Queensland, it was during their eight or nine in a row, and it used to burn me,” Lomax said.

“I love it, I always have, my family are all footy heads, Temora is full of footy heads.

“It was the best feeling ever (to get the call). To put it into words…actually, I can’t.

“To see your hard work pay off, to get to live this dream, to see what it means to your family and friends and everyone who’s supported you? I can’t put that into words.”