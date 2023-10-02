





The Jets lost a hard-fought battle on Sunday night against the Chiefs, though Zach Wilson’s performance left fans feeling more optimistic than they had in recent weeks.

After the game, Wilson took ownership for the loss, citing his costly fumbled snap that stalled a promising drive and gave possession back to Kansas City.

Prior to the fumble, Wilson had been playing some of the best football of his NFL career, looking confident and poised in the pocket as he picked apart the Chiefs’ secondary.

However, the wheels fell off when he failed to cleanly handle the snap from Connor McGovern and ended up losing a fumble.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Wilson took accountability for the fumble and declared that the loss was on him.

"I lost us that game." -Zach Wilson on his fumbled snap vs. Chiefs (via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/7E5Ux7nXpU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023

“Yeah, that’s on me. Critical situation, I can’t have a play like that. I cannot drop the ball,” said Wilson. “This team is sacrificing a lot. Guys are making plays… to be driving right there and to drop a snap, I cannot do that.

“I lost us that game and I cannot do that. I was making it clear to those guys that I need to be better… It can’t happen.”

Here’s the play:

The Jets make a CRUCIAL mistake 😬 Zach Wilson fumbles the snap and the Chiefs recover the fumble! pic.twitter.com/1onDJt6VfF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Wilson’s postgame comments show a lot of growth from a season ago when he failed to take accountability after a loss against the Patriots. Rather than shy away from his mistake, the 24-year-old vowed to learn from it, and made clear that he felt the loss was his responsibility.







