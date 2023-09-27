





Royals starter Zack Greinke may not have the most velocity on his fastball late into his 20th MLB season, but it seems his changeup still packs a bit of a punch.

By the fifth inning of his start against the Tigers on Tuesday, Greinke’s fastball had lost a bit of steam, sitting at around 87 mph after clocking in around 90 mph in the first. His “off-speed” stuff, however, still had some zip.

Greinke’s changeup during the later innings was clocking in at 88 mph, as he somehow managed to throw it faster than his four-seam fastball.

In fact, Greinke’s final strikeout of the night came on a devastating 88 mph changeup on Andy Ibañez.

Zack Greinke, 87mph Fastball and 88mph Changeup. It doesn't have to make sense, if it's Zack Greinke. pic.twitter.com/tkOlmpvTqz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 27, 2023

The unusually minimal disparity in the velocity between his changeup and his fastball was seemingly effective versus Detroit’s lineup. Greinke pitched five scoreless innings on Tuesday, striking out five while surrendering just one hit and one walk.

The 39-year-old has not declared whether or not the 2023 season will be his last in MLB. Barring a change in the rotation, he’ll start one more game for the Royals this year before the season ends.







