Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder has revealed which four movies are his absolute favorite, and they span a wide range of genres.

Letterboxd asked the filmmaker his four favorite movies and posted a video to Twitter of him answering the question. Snyder revealed that his four favorite movies are Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, All That Jazz, Excalibur, and Blue Velvet.

You can see Snyder list the movies in the video below:

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope was directed by George Lucas and came out in 1977, while All That Jazz was released in 1979 and was directed by Bob Fosse. Excalibur was directed by John Boorman and released in 1981, while Blue Velvet came out in 1986 and was helmed by David Lynch.

What is Rebel Moon about?

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius,” reads the film’s synopsis. “The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.”

Rebel Moon – Part One is now playing in limited theaters and is also available to stream on Netflix.