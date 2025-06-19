Zain KSA has launched the first phase of its commercial deployment of 5G Standalone (5G-SA) over the 600 MHz band. Full-scale commercial rollout in Riyadh and Jeddah is scheduled during the fourth quarter of 2025, to be followed by a phased expansion extending high-quality internet services across major cities, secondary cities, and the roads connecting them.

The commercial deployment of 5G-SA services using low-band spectrum sets a new standard for enhancing nationwide coverage and enabling next-generation connectivity. Zain KSA had acquired 30MHz in the 600MHz band in the Communication, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) spectrum auction of November 2024.

Eng. Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Nujaidi, Zain KSA Chief Technology Officer, commented on the milestone: “Activating our 5G SA network on the low-band spectrum marks a major leap forward for the Kingdom’s digital ambitions. This deployment significantly extends our 5G coverage, ensuring our customers enjoy uninterrupted, high-performance connectivity. With this ever-evolving, future-ready infrastructure, Zain KSA reinforces its role as an enabler of innovation, empowering businesses and communities to continue to thrive.”

Through the low-band 5G-SA, Zain KSA supports broader adoption of advanced digital services and innovative user experiences, from HD video calls and cloud applications to ultra-responsive mobile gaming and IoT innovation. This strategic deployment lays the foundation for advanced 5G-SA capabilities, including Voice over New Radio (VoNR), RedCap device support, and Network Slicing, unlocking new investment opportunities in the business and consumer sectors.

These advancements strengthen Zain KSA’s 5G ecosystem as an enabler of nationwide innovation and a catalyst of the Kingdom’s digital transformation, contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.