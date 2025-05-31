



If there’s one thing you won’t regret, it’s getting a versatile and comfortable pair of shoes. The Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 Shoes are just that, as shoppers use them for everything from going on walks to going to the gym. And it just so happens that they’re on sale at Zappos. Right now, you can get the shoes for 31% off. At $110, you can score them at the lowest price they’ve been in a month.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 Shoes, $110 (was $160) at Zappos

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 are designed for a comfortable and breathable fit, whether you’re going for a walk or a more rigorous run. The shoes feature a mesh knit upper made of recycled engineered polyester and OrthoLite X-55 sockliner that shoppers say are “lightweight” and “perfect for hot weather.” They’re also packed with advanced technology — including PureGel and FF Blast Plus Eco — that offer light cushioning and a responsive toe-off. The discounted shoe is available in two colors, both of which are selling out fast.

These Asics are “very comfortable,” “supportive,” and “feel like you are walking on clouds” with “extra cushioning” and are “near perfect in every way.”

“These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn,” a reviewer shared. “They support me when I’m lifting, jumping, running, walking, everything! Such a fantastic fit, and they alleviate my pain from flat feet and plantar fasciitis.”

Another said they even replaced their go-to Hokas. “I’ve been wearing the Hoka Cliftons for the last few years, but wanted to try these. There’s a lot more cushion than the Cliftons. Very happy with the purchase.”

With a 31% discount and the lowest sale price in a month, shop the Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 Shoes before they’re gone.