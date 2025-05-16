BrahMos missile and message to Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on a visit to Gujarat’s Bhuj, issued a direct warning to Pakistan, saying that India has put the neighbouring country on probation. He confirmed that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing and underlined India’s commitment to counter-terrorism. Addressing Air Warriors at the Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh quoted a verse by noted Urdu poet Bashir Badr to caution Pakistan’s army: “Kaagaz ka yeh libaas chiraagon ke sheher mein, zara sambhal sambhal ke chalo tum nashe mein ho.”

While speaking about India’s military capabilities, Singh pointed out the power of the BrahMos missile and its impact during the operation. “Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, ‘Din mein taare dekhna.’ Made in India BrahMos missile showed ‘raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala’ to Pakistan,” Singh said.

Concerns over IMF funds to Pakistan

The Defence Minister raised questions about the international funding Pakistan receives and expressed concern over its usage. “I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country….India wants IMF to re-think funding to Pakistan,” he said.

Bhuj visit follows Srinagar trip post Operation Sindoor

Singh’s trip to Bhuj came a day after his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, where he met with Indian Army personnel and congratulated them for their role in Operation Sindoor. He commended the soldiers for their precise strikes and strong performance. “Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pinpoint, and the task of counting is left to the enemies,” Singh said.

Call for nuclear supervision and international scrutiny

Raising concerns about regional security, Singh questioned Pakistan’s control over its nuclear weapons.

“I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

Tribute to fallen soldiers and civilians

During the Srinagar visit, Singh also paid homage to the civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and to the soldiers who died in Operation Sindoor. He praised the courage of the wounded and hoped for their speedy recovery.

Reaffirmation of India’s policy on talks and terrorism

Singh reiterated that India will not allow any unwarranted action from across the border. He repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on peace talks with Pakistan. “Terrorism and talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoJK,” he said.

Visit to earthquake memorial in Bhuj

Singh will also visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj. The site commemorates those who lost their lives in the January 26, 2001 earthquake. The Defence Minister was accompanied in Bhuj by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

