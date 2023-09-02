Manish Malhotra, the renowned fashion designer who has created iconic costumes for Bollywood stars, is venturing into film production with his newly launched company, Stage 5 Productions. The designer has announced plans for three upcoming films, one of which is titled Bun Tikki.

Bun Tikki brings together veteran actresses

Bun Tikki is a special and sensitive film that will start shooting in November 2023. The film will feature two legendary actresses, Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, who will share screen space after a long gap. The last time they worked together was in the 1982 film Ashanti. They will be joined by actor Abhay Deol in this film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

Manish Malhotra shares poster and details

Manish Malhotra shared an announcement poster for the film on his Instagram account. The poster shows a watercolour painting of a child enjoying time with his father. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra and Marijke Desouza under the banner of Stage 5 Productions. The project is also supported by JioStudios.

Malhotra wrote in the caption, “The hard work of 3:5 years of Stage 5 production has also led to curating and nurturing Bun Tikki, a special and sensitive film, starting November 2023 with @abhaydeol @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18 directed by @farazarifansari produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @marijkedesouza @officialjiostudios @stage5production.”

Director and cast express excitement

Director Faraz Arif Ansari expressed his gratitude to Malhotra for being the “superstar producer” and nurturing him as a mentor. He also thanked the cast for being part of the film. He commented on Malhotra’s post, “MM, thank you for being the SUPERSTAR PRODUCER! In 2021, I asked for a superstar for Bun Tikki. In 2023 the universe has blessed me with four of them- Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and you! THANK YOU for nurturing me and being the BEST MENTOR ever.”

Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi also shared their excitement for the film on their respective Instagram accounts. Zeenat Aman posted a picture of herself with Malhotra and wrote, “Looking forward to working with you on Bun Tikki.” Shabana Azmi posted a picture of herself with Zeenat Aman and wrote, “Reuniting with my dear friend Zeenat Aman after so many years in Manish Malhotra’s Bun Tikki. Can’t wait to start shooting.”

Abhay Deol also shared his enthusiasm for the film on his Instagram account. He posted a picture of himself with Malhotra and wrote, “Thrilled to be part of Manish Malhotra’s debut production Bun Tikki with the legendary Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. Looking forward to working with director Faraz Arif Ansari on this beautiful story.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Plays Handler To Spy Suhana Khan In Sujoy Ghosh’s Spy thriller

Other projects by Manish Malhotra

Apart from Bun Tikki, Manish Malhotra has also announced another ambitious project, Train From Chhapraula, under his banner. The film will have an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, Anshuman Pushkar and Kusha Kapila. The film is being directed by Tisca Chopra and Anurag Kashyap is also associated with the project.

Malhotra also revealed his plan to make his directorial debut with a biopic on the late iconic actress Meena Kumari. Actress Kriti Sanon has been cast to play the lead role in this film.

Malhotra expressed his passion for films and his journey from being a costume designer to launching his own film production company. He said that he wants to nurture diverse artistic voices and promote a range of stories through his production house.

With Bun Tikki, Train From Chhapraula and the Meena Kumari biopic in the pipeline, Malhotra is all set to bring forth new cinematic narratives, with initial focus on nurturing talent and showcasing unique stories.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related