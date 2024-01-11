In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced the couch for a nostalgic trip to the golden days.

Karan Johar’s popular talk show returned with its eighth season on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023. The all-new season continues to offer an intimate glimpse into the lives of Bollywood stars. So far, season 8 has featured a diverse lineup of celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone.

Check out the promo for Koffee with Karan season 8 episode 12 here:

Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone to portray her in the Satyam Shivam Sundaram sequel

In the episode, Zeenat Aman talks about the actress she believes is ideal to play her role in the remake of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The actress also shares her preferred actress for portraying her in a potential biopic.

During the rapid-fire segment in Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar asks an intriguing question to Zeenat Aman. He asks her to choose an actress who she believes would be perfect to portray her character in a possible Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2. The veteran actress, without any hesitation, names Deepika Padukone for the role.

Karan Johar then asks about her ideal pick for the actress to portray her in a potential biopic. Zeenat Aman confidently responds with Priyanka Chopra’s name for the role.

Earlier, in a post, the actress spoke about her role in the 1978 movie. She said that she never really understood the accusations of obscenity she received for her character, Rupa.

In the caption, she stated, “Anyone acquainted with the history of Bollywood will know that there was much controversy and brouhaha about my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I was always quite amused by the accusations of obscenity as I did not and do not find anything obscene about the human body. I am a director’s actor and these looks were part of my job. Rupa’s sensuality was not the crux of the plot, but a part of it. As it is, the set is not even remotely a sensual space. Every move is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members.”

Viewers can stream Koffee with Karan season 8 episode 12 on Disney+ Hotstar.