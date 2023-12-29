You might remember Kilton, the bizarre monster-loving NPC from your adventures in Breath of the Wild. Well, in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s time to meet Koltin, the baby brother of the family. Unlike his sibling, Koltin has a fervent obsession with all things involving the Satori… so obsessed that Koltin’s only mission in life is to become a Satori himself.

To transform into one of the otherworldly, blue-glowing Satori (such as Blupees or the mysterious Lord of the Mountain), Koltin has a plan. He’s on the hunt to consume as many Bubbul Gems dropped by Bubbulfrogs, until he’s eaten enough turn into a Satori. Don’t worry, there’s something in it for you. If you feed into Koltin’s unhinged pursuit by gifting him Bubbul Gems, he’ll trade you some monstrous goodies.

But first, you’ll need to find him. Unlike his brother, Koltin doesn’t like to set up shop outside major towns. Here are all seven spots in Tears of the Kingdom where you can find Koltin’s Shop to trade in your Bubbul Gems, plus how to unlock Koltin’s Shop in the first place.

Koltin’s Shop only appears at the following locations at night! Stop by a campfire or craft your own to fast forward time by sleeping until nighttime so you don’t have to wait around for Koltin to appear.

How to Unlock Koltin’s Shop

The start location for “The Hunt for Bubbul Gems” Side Adventure

Before Koltin and his monstruous shop will start to pop up all around Hyrule, you’ll need to make some introductions. The first place you will find Koltin is on the north shore of Pico Pond, right beside the Woodland Stable. Look for the stable a bit south from Great Hyrule Forest.

You’ll first spot Kilton, our monster-obssessed friend from Breath of the Wild, standing outside the Pico Pond Cave. Talk to Kilton to meet his younger brother, Koltin, and learn all about his pursuit of Bubbulfrogs and their mysterious Bubbul Gems.

If you don’t have a Bubbul Gem to give Koltin already, you can find one right there inside the Pico Pond Cave! Explore the cave to discover the Bubbulfrog hidden within. When slain, a Bubbulfrog will erupt and vanish, leaving nothing but a Blupee and a Bubbul Gem behind.

Out of arrows to knock that Bubbulfrog off the cave ceiling? Try throwing an item such as a Fire Fruit or Bomb Flower to get it down! You can also wait for them to hop to a different position. Just watch out for its bubble attack.

After Koltin has gobbled down his first Bubbul Gem, he’ll ask you to bring him any more that you find in your travels in exchange for a “gifty”. This starts “The Search for Koltin” Side Adventure, the next step towards unlocking up Koltin’s Shop for good.

Akkala Koltin Location

Koltin’s Shop, located directly east of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in Akkala

Once you’ve found Koltin at the Woodland Stable and completed The Hunt for Bubbul Gems, search out Koltin at his first shop location in Akkala. If you visit Tarrey Town, you’ll encounter Kilton looking out over Lake Akkala at his brother’s shop on the north ridge.

You can travel to the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in Akkala (just north of Tarrey Town) and head east to speak with Koltin at his shop.

Remember, Koltin and his shop will only appear here at night! You can use the cooking pot in Tarrey Town to pass the time until night falls.

Just chat up Koltin to confirm your arrangement of trading Bubbul Gems for treasures, and after this, Koltin will begin to appear all around Hyrule.

Here are the other six spots in Tears of the Kingdom where you can find Koltin:

Eldin Mountains Koltin Location

Koltin’s Shop Locatted in the Isle of Rabac

In the Eldin Mountains, Koltin has decided to set up shop in a little spot called the Isle of Rabac. It’s a bit off the beaten path, but you’ll find its not too far north from the new makeshift road constructed by the Gorons, heading northwest out of Goron City.

Tabantha Tundra Koltin Location

Koltin’s Shop, located southeast of Snowfield Stable

Koltin has decided to set up directly across from the Snowfield Stable, found in the South Tabantha Snowfield. His shop nearly overlooks the Forgotten Temple lying at the bottom of the Tanagar Canyon to the southeast.

Hyrule Field Koltin Location

Koltin’s Shop, located south of Lookout Landing

Is that… a hot air balloon south of Lookout Landing? Nope, it’s Koltin and his bizarre shop. You can find his spot in Hyrule Field just south of Lookout Landing, the fort set up near Hyrule Castle where you first meet up with Purah and Robbie.

Gerudo Highlands Koltin Location

Koltin’s Shop, located at the edge of Gerudo Canyon

If you look northeast at night from Kara Kara Bazar, you might spot a strange shape on the horizon. This is where Koltin likes to set up in the Gerudo Highlands. His shop is perched atop the southmost ridge, where the Gerudo Canyon meets the Gerudo Desert.

Faron Koltin Location

Koltin’s Shop, located in the Farosh Hills

Perhaps one of Koltin’s more remote spots, his shop can be found at night in Faron at the top of one of the Farosh Hills. The easiest way to make this trek is via the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower directly north of it. Just step inside the Skyview Tower and launch yourself skyward so you can make your graceful descent down to Koltin.

Necluda Koltin Location

Koltin’s Shop, located between West and Necluda

If you’re making your way east towards Hateno Village at night, you might catch a glimpse of Koltin’s colorful shop atop the Cliffs of Quince. You might have a difficult time reaching him though. Not only is his shop on the cliffs quite the climb, but some Monster Forces have invaded Fort Hateno. Hope you’re prepared for battle.

If you’re curious about what you can trade your Bubbul Gems in for once you find Koltin, take a look at our Bubbul Gems Rewards and Tips guide!

