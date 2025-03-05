KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 5 there had been “positive movement” in cooperation with the United States that could lead to another meeting between the two sides soon.

Kyiv is eager to repair ties with its top military supporter against Russia’s invasion after Mr Zelensky publicly clashed with US President Donald Trump in the White House last week over how to end the war in Ukraine.

“Today, our Ukrainian and US teams began working on a meeting. Andriy Yermak and Mike Waltz spoke,” Mr Zelensky said in his evening address, referring to his chief of staff and the US national security adviser.

“There is positive movement. We hope for the first results next week.”

Mr Yermak said on X he had “exchanged views on security issues and the alignment of positions” with Mr Waltz, and that they had scheduled a meeting of Ukrainian and US officials “in the near future to continue this important work”.

Both statements came just hours after CIA director John Ratcliffe said the US had paused intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. REUTERS

