Friday’s (February 28) spectacle at the Oval Office will forever be remembered as one of the most epic failures that any foreign leader has ever made.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delusionally thought that he could disrespect US Vice President JD Vance on live television in front of President Donald Trump without any consequences while being an official guest of the US.

Readers can watch the full recording here, which shows Zelensky aggressively reacting to Vance’s benign comment about prioritizing diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the previous Biden administration’s failed tough talk.

Everything then spiraled out of control after Zelensky accused Vance of speaking loudly to him, which prompted Trump to contradict Zelensky and tell him to keep quiet since he had already talked too much, all while brutally berating him in a scene that had never been witnessed before in America’s highest office.

Trump and Vance also accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for American aid after he lied about Ukraine being left alone since the start of the conflict and reminded him of how disrespectfully he was behaving.

Trump wrapped everything up by warning that the US might completely end its support for Ukraine if Zelensky doesn’t agree to make peace with Putin before unprecedentedly kicking Zelensky out of the White House.

To add insult to injury, White House staffers then ate the lunch that was already prepared for Zelensky and his team with the expectation that they would sign the minerals deal that was the reason behind his visit. Trump also posted on social media about how Zelensky disrespected the US.

For as clear-cut as the sequence of events was for any objective observer who watched the roughly 10-minute footage, namely that Zelensky provoked his two hosts by disrespecting Vance, the Financial Times’ Ben Hall had a totally different view.

According to him, “it is not hard to imagine that Vance and Trump were spoiling for a fight with the Ukrainian leader…Arguably, the stage was set for an ambush” when Zelensky arrived in the Oval Office.

While it’s true that Zelensky and Trump were just embroiled in a vicious spat prior to the Ukrainian leader’s arrival to the US, his American counterpart invited him to visit because he wanted to patch up their problems by signing the minerals deal and then discuss a path to peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump treated Zelensky benevolently prior to his trying to disrespect Vance, as did Vance, who didn’t say anything personal or insulting before Zelensky suddenly decided to harangue him.

It seems like Zelensky was triggered after realizing that the Trump administration wants to coerce him into peace with Putin and won’t be manipulated into prolonging, let alone escalating, the conflict after signing their minerals deal like he somehow expected that they would.

For that reason, he then decided to sabotage the talks by creating a spectacle, possibly hoping that it would justify abruptly refusing to sign the aforesaid deal if they were going to use it afterwards to pressure him into peace.

Zelensky isn’t apparently being advised by anyone with even basic insight into how Trump operates, otherwise he would have known that public pressure on Trump always backfires.

Zelensky would also never have thought that the US needs Ukraine for anything more than Ukraine needs the US. Trump is already considering a more important minerals deal with Putin so he doesn’t even need Ukraine’s resources whereas Ukraine has no alternative to American arms and is thus fully dependent on it.

This observation brings the analysis to the penultimate point about how Trump ominously left unanswered a question about whether he’ll suspend military aid to Ukraine, as he threatened at the end of his and Vance’s heated exchange with Zelensky.

If that’s what he ends up doing, and it’s too early to say for sure, then it would represent the worst-case scenario for the Europeans since Russia could then carry on as far westward as it wants if the front lines collapse without fear of the US intervening.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth already confirmed a few weeks ago that the US won’t extend Article 5 guarantees to any NATO country’s troops in Ukraine. So the UK, France, and whoever else might have considered dispatching troops there in that event will now be forced to think twice.

In other words, Russia could hypothetically carry on as far as Ukraine’s border with NATO if it desires, though Putin might stop far short of that if a breakthrough coerces Kiev into complying with his demands.

What happened at the Oval Office on Friday was truly a black swan in the sense that nobody could have expected that Zelensky would ruin his relations with Trump right at the moment when they were supposed to sign a minerals deal that would then pave the way to peace.

Trump even exclaimed during the height of their drama how the US was giving Ukraine cards to play for helping it end the conflict on much better terms than if he didn’t get diplomatically involved.

The “New Détente” that Trump wants to broker with Putin, which readers can learn more about from the five analyses hyperlinked in the middle of this one here, is largely predicated on forcing Zelensky into peace.

Zelensky’s last-minute decision to sabotage the peace process by creating a global spectacle caught Trump off guard, but he wasn’t going to let Zelensky disrespect Vance with impunity, let alone after Zelensky’s disrespect extended into disrespect for the US.

That’s not to say that the “New Detente” is now necessarily derailed since Trump and Putin still have the will to enter into a series of mutual compromises aimed at establishing strategic ties but just that it might now proceed independently of Ukraine.

Accordingly, it was actually Zelensky who ruined everything, not Trump and Vance. They could never have expected that he’d burn Ukraine’s bridges with the US knowing that it’s impossible for Ukraine to replace US military aid. Perhaps Zelensky didn’t realize what he was getting into until it was too late, by which time he let his emotions get the best of him, but who knows.

In any case, it’s very difficult to imagine there being any rapprochement between Zelensky and Trump or Ukraine and the US in general without Zelensky leaving office or fully capitulating to Trump’s demands.

If he defiantly perpetuates the conflict and the US cuts him off, then Russia will pretty much be given free rein by Washington to do whatever it wants with Ukraine, though it’s unknown how the EU would react. Everything will become clearer by next week, though, once it’s known exactly what Zelensky plans to do next.

